Viral Photos of the Day: Disha Patani sizzles in green crop top, Shilpa Shetty stuns in casual outfit

Check out these amazing photos that went viral today.

  • Jul 23, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

A lot happened today, including the Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham promoting Ek Villain Returns and the paparazzi catching a glimpse of some of B-town's lead actors. Some people were dressed to impress, while others were seen out and about because of work commitments.

1. Disha Patani looks smoking hot in green crop top

Disha Patani looks smoking hot in green crop top
1/6

Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani was spotted today wearing a stylish outfit that looked amazing on her.

2. John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor promote Ek Villain Returns

John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor promote Ek Villain Returns
2/6

John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor today were spotted promoting Ek Villain Returns.

3. Tara Sutaria papped at press conference

Tara Sutaria papped at press conference
3/6

Tara Sutaria was seen promoting Ek Villain Returns with her co-stars today. She was wearing an all-black outfit.

4. Shilpa Shetty poses for paps

Shilpa Shetty poses for paps
4/6

Today, Shilpa Shetty was spotted out and about in a fashionable yet casual summer attire.

5. Kiran Rao flaunts her funky hair colour

Kiran Rao flaunts her funky hair colour
5/6

Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao was spotted in Mumbai today. She was seen effortlessly donning her funky blue hair.

6. Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan at Mumbai airport

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan at Mumbai airport
6/6

After spending days in London with their family, Kareena Kapoor along with Saif Ali Khan and their kids were spotting come back to Mumbai.

