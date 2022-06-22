trendingPhotosDetail

English

2962801

Viral Photos of the Day: CarryMinati poses with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani gives fashion goals

Famous YouTuber CarryMinati was seen posing with Varun Dhawan at Rohit Dhawan's office.

On Wednesday, famous YouTuber CarryMinati was seen posing with Varun Dhawan at Rohit Dhawan's office. Mouni Roy and Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Kiara Advani were giving us major fashion goals in stylish outfits. Take a look:

1. JugJugg Jeeyo Promotions

1/7 Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor were seen promoting JugJugg Jeeyo.

2. Kiara Advani

2/7 Kiara Advani was looking extremely beautiful in white top and bottoms.

3. Suhana Khan

3/7 Suhana Khan was snapped at her dance school. She was wearing a white crop top and jeggings.

4. Kartik Aaryan

4/7 Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 actor Kartik Aaryan was seen laughing in front of paps.

5. CarryMinati, Varun Dhawan

5/7 CarryMinati and Varun Dhawan were seen posing together at Rohit Dhawan's office.

6. Sara Ali Khan

6/7 Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing shorts and a white top outside her gym.

7. Mouni Roy