Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2963685
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the day: BTS' V, Jin break internet with stylish pics, Raveena Tandon poses for paps

BTS' V was giving major fashion goals from Paris, while Jin flaunted his tattoo in a shirtless photo at the beach.

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 26, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

On Sunday, BTS' V and Jin broke the internet with their latest photos. V was giving major fashion goals from Paris, while Jin flaunted his tattoo in a shirtless photo at the beach. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs Raveena Tandon and Sara Ali Khan were seen posing for the paps.

1. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon
1/6

Raveena Tandon was seen posing for the cameras in a classy green dress.

2. Payal Rohatgi

Payal Rohatgi
2/6

Payal Rohatgi was slaying in a grey outfit. She was looking stunning.

3. BTS' Jin

BTS' Jin
3/6

BTS' Jin broke the internet with his shirtless photos from the beach. He flaunted his '7' tattoo.

4. BTS' V

BTS' V
4/6

BTS' V is giving major fashion goals in Paris. His photos are going viral on social media.

5. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
5/6

Sara Ali Khan was looking hot in a white shirt and denim pants. 

6. Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan
6/6

Mahira Khan was spotted at the airport in a crop top and denim pants.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia
7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you
Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...
This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict for Olympic silver medal delayed till…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews