Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Boney Kapoor wishes late wife Sridevi on her birth anniversary, Jeh Ali Khan gets papped

Take a look at photos that went viral today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 13, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

The majority of the industry paid tribute to Sridevi today on the occasion of her birthd anniversary. People like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and others posted a tonne of photographs on Instagram in memory of the actress. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, was spotted outside the PVR after watching Laal Singh Chaddha.

1. Boney Kapoor wishes Sridevi on birth anniversary

Boney Kapoor wishes Sridevi on birth anniversary
1/6

Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and wished his late wife on her birth anniversary. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

2. Jeh Ali Khan gets papped

Jeh Ali Khan gets papped
2/6

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan was papped today and the photos are too cute to miss.

3. Sidharth Malhotra poses for paps

Sidharth Malhotra poses for paps
3/6

Sidharth Malhotra was spotted posing and greeting paps wearing a funky outfit.

4. Hrithik Roshan watches Laal Singh Chaddha

Hrithik Roshan watches Laal Singh Chaddha
4/6

Hrithik Roshan was seen today outside a cinema hall after he watched Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha,

5. Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in white sweatshirt

Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in white sweatshirt
5/6

Like most days, Kartik Aaryan was spotted out and about posing for paps. He looked amazing in a white sweatshirt.

6. Tara Sutaria looks sizzling hot in black outfit

Tara Sutaria looks sizzling hot in black outfit
6/6

Ek Villain 2 star Tara Sutaria dropped photos in which she could be seen wearing a sexy black outfit.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RRC RRB Group D exam 2022 admit card to be released today at rrbcdg.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.