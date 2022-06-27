Viral Photos of the Day: BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V give fashion goals, Kartik Aaryan stuns in casuals

BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V gave us major goals from Paris. They were ruling the news headlines.
On Monday, BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V gave us major goals from Paris. They were ruling the news headlines. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, Kartik Aarayn, and others were stunning in casuals.
Take a look:
1. Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol was seen posing with R. Balki at office Bandra. He was seen wearing a blue shirt.
2. Kartik Aaryan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan was looking cool in casuals.
3. Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan stepped out in a black jacket and grey bottoms.
4. Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli was posing with her brand new car. She bought a Mercedes Benz GLE 300D worth Rs 86 lakh.
5. Sonu Sood
Everyone's favourite Sonu Sood was posing in a blue shirt and denim pants.
6. Lisa and V
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa were giving us major fashion goals from Paris.