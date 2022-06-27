Viral Photos of the Day: BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V give fashion goals, Kartik Aaryan stuns in casuals

BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V gave us major goals from Paris. They were ruling the news headlines.

1. Sunny Deol

1/6 Sunny Deol was seen posing with R. Balki at office Bandra. He was seen wearing a blue shirt.

2. Kartik Aaryan

2/6 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan was looking cool in casuals.

3. Suhana Khan

3/6 Suhana Khan stepped out in a black jacket and grey bottoms.

4. Nikki Tamboli

4/6 Nikki Tamboli was posing with her brand new car. She bought a Mercedes Benz GLE 300D worth Rs 86 lakh.

5. Sonu Sood

5/6 Everyone's favourite Sonu Sood was posing in a blue shirt and denim pants.

6. Lisa and V