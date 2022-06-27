Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V give fashion goals, Kartik Aaryan stuns in casuals

BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V gave us major goals from Paris. They were ruling the news headlines.

  • Jun 27, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

On Monday, BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V gave us major goals from Paris. They were ruling the news headlines. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, Kartik Aarayn, and others were stunning in casuals. 

Take a look:

1. Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol
1/6

Sunny Deol was seen posing with R. Balki at office Bandra. He was seen wearing a blue shirt.

2. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
2/6

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan was looking cool in casuals. 

3. Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan
3/6

Suhana Khan stepped out in a black jacket and grey bottoms.

4. Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli
4/6

Nikki Tamboli was posing with her brand new car. She bought a Mercedes Benz GLE 300D worth Rs 86 lakh.

5. Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood
5/6

Everyone's favourite Sonu Sood was posing in a blue shirt and denim pants. 

6. Lisa and V

Lisa and V
6/6

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa were giving us major fashion goals from Paris.

