Viral Photos of the Day: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy, Saif Ali Khan celebrates his birthday

Check out these celebrity photos that went viral today.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover unexpectedly revealed their first pregnancy with gorgeous images. Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted promoting Liger on one hand, while other celebrities lit up the internet with their social media posts.
1. Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy
Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announced their pregnancy today with two lovely photos.
2. Kapil Sharma poses with his daughter
Kapil Sharma dropped a photo on Instagram in which he was seen posing with his little daughter.
3. Tejasswi Prakash shares romantic pics with Karan Kundrra
In addition to the romantic photos, Tejasswi Prakash also penned a heartfelt note for beau Karan Kundrra.
4. Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda promote Liger
Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda were seen promoting their upcoming film Liger which features Mike Tyson.
5. Anurag Kashyap poses with his two ex-wives
Anurag Kashyap uploaded a picture from the screening of his next movie Dobaaraa on Tuesday. His ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin were visible in the photo.
6. Saif Ali Khan poses with Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim
Kareena Kapoor dropped a photo of Saif Ali Khan posing with his sons Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim.