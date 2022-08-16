Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy, Saif Ali Khan celebrates his birthday

Check out these celebrity photos that went viral today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 16, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover unexpectedly revealed their first pregnancy with gorgeous images. Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted promoting Liger on one hand, while other celebrities lit up the internet with their social media posts.

1. Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy
1/6

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announced their pregnancy today with two lovely photos.

2. Kapil Sharma poses with his daughter

Kapil Sharma poses with his daughter
2/6

Kapil Sharma dropped a photo on Instagram in which he was seen posing with his little daughter.

3. Tejasswi Prakash shares romantic pics with Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash shares romantic pics with Karan Kundrra
3/6

In addition to the romantic photos, Tejasswi Prakash also penned a heartfelt note for beau Karan Kundrra.

4. Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda promote Liger

Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda promote Liger
4/6

Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda were seen promoting their upcoming film Liger which features Mike Tyson.

5. Anurag Kashyap poses with his two ex-wives

Anurag Kashyap poses with his two ex-wives
5/6

Anurag Kashyap uploaded a picture from the screening of his next movie Dobaaraa on Tuesday. His ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin were visible in the photo. 

6. Saif Ali Khan poses with Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan poses with Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim
6/6

Kareena Kapoor dropped a photo of Saif Ali Khan posing with his sons Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.