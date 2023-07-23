Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bollywood and Hollywood stars were seen giving us major fashion goals on Sunday.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 23, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

On Sunday, Karishma Tanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Karishma Tanna and others were looking beautiful in their outfits. They were having seen raining the fashion bar high.

Take a look:

 

1. Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna
1/5

Karishma Tanna was looking beautiful in casuals. She was wearing a white top and denim pants. 

2. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar
2/5

Bhumi Pednekar was giving us major fashion goals on Sunday.



3. Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson
3/5

Amy Jackson was spotted in Mumbai in the bold outfit, she was seen posing for paps.



4. Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty
4/5

Shamita Shetty was seen wearing a shirt dress, she was looking beautiful while holding umbrella as it was raining in Mumbai.



5. Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh
5/5

Chitrangda Singh was looking stylish in casual pants and t-shit.



