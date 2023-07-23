Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bollywood and Hollywood stars were seen giving us major fashion goals on Sunday.
On Sunday, Karishma Tanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Karishma Tanna and others were looking beautiful in their outfits. They were having seen raining the fashion bar high.
Take a look:
1. Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna was looking beautiful in casuals. She was wearing a white top and denim pants.
2. Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar was giving us major fashion goals on Sunday.
3. Amy Jackson
Amy Jackson was spotted in Mumbai in the bold outfit, she was seen posing for paps.
4. Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty was seen wearing a shirt dress, she was looking beautiful while holding umbrella as it was raining in Mumbai.
5. Chitrangda Singh
Chitrangda Singh was looking stylish in casual pants and t-shit.