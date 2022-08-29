Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora pose with Kunal Rawal, TMKOC star Palak Sindhwani stuns in red dress

Take a look at photos that went viral today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 29, 2022, 11:03 PM IST

Today, a lot of celebrities shared images from the romantic wedding of Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal. However, many more actors were spotted out and about, and some of them astounded fans with their photos of the day.

1. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor pose with Kunal Rawal

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor pose with Kunal Rawal
In this goofy photo, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor can be seen posing with Kunal Rawal.

2. Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her new haircut

Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her new haircut
The actress posted images of her new hairstyle and asked followers on whether they liked or loved it.

3. Karan Kundrra looks dapper in multicolored outfit

Karan Kundrra looks dapper in multicolored outfit
Karan Kundrra can be seen looking dapper wearing a suit in these amazing pictures.

4. TMKOC star Palak Sindhwani sizzles in red dress

TMKOC star Palak Sindhwani sizzles in red dress
Palak Sindhwani took to Instagram and shared photos in which she was seen wearing a red dress.

5. Hina Khan looks stunning in colourful beachwear

Hina Khan looks stunning in colourful beachwear
Hina Khan is currently on a vacation to Thailand and she is having the best time of her life.

6. Farah Khan shares photo with her 'guru' Michael Jackson

Farah Khan shares photo with her 'guru' Michael Jackson
Farah Khan remembered her Guru, American singer-songwriter Michael Jackson on his birth anniversary.

