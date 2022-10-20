Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Anushka Sharma shoots for Chakda Xpress, Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan promotes Bhediya

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh were looking adorable when they arrived for Diwali party.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 20, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

On Thursday, Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan were seen promoting their upcoming film Bhediya while Anushka Sharma was seen shooting for Chakda Xpress in Kolkata. Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebs gave us major fashion goals.

Take a look:

1. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma
1/6

Anushka Sharma was shooting for Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Xpress in Kolkata. 

2. Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh
2/6

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh were giving us major couple goals when they arrived for Diwali Party. 

3. Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant
3/6

Rakhi Sawant was spotted at Mumbai airport in a black-golden-white outfit. She was seen interacting with the media.

4. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton
4/6

Paris Hilton was seen promoting her perfume brand in India in red outfit.

5. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
5/6

Varun Dhawan was seen promoting his upcoming film Bhediya in black jacket and denim pants.

6. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
6/6

Kriti Sanon was looking beautiful in a white outfit while promoting her film Bhediya.

