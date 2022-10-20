Viral Photos of the Day: Anushka Sharma shoots for Chakda Xpress, Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan promotes Bhediya

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh were looking adorable when they arrived for Diwali party.

On Thursday, Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan were seen promoting their upcoming film Bhediya while Anushka Sharma was seen shooting for Chakda Xpress in Kolkata. Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebs gave us major fashion goals.

Take a look: