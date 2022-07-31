Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda promote Liger, Mouni Roy poses with husband Suraj Nambiar

Take a look at today's viral photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jul 31, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

Celebrities like Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, Vijay Deverakonda, Arjun Kapoor, and Ananya Panday were seen today promoting their movies. On the other hand, numerous other celebrities were spotted at various events.

1. Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda promote Liger

Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda promote Liger
1/6

Liger stars Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda were seen promoting their film at an event.

2. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash set couple goals

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash set couple goals
2/6

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash like always were seen setting some couple goals for fans as they struck some romantic poses with each other. 

3. Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani promote Ek Villian Returns

Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani promote Ek Villian Returns
3/6

Days before the release, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani were seen promoting their upcoming film Ek Villian Returns.

4. Gauahar Khan stuns in green outfit

Gauahar Khan stuns in green outfit
4/6

The always stunning Gauahar Khan was seen out and about today when she posed for the paps.

5. Ileana D'cruz sizzles in bikini

Ileana D'cruz sizzles in bikini
5/6

Ileana D'cruz shared a photo in which she could be seen wearing a hot velvet bikini.

6. Sushmita Sen looks uber-cool in sunglasses

Sushmita Sen looks uber-cool in sunglasses
6/6

Sushmita Sen dropped a photo on Instagram in which she could be seen looking uber-cool in sunglasses.

