Viral Photos of the Day: Ananya Panday stuns in ethnic outfit, Kareena Kapoor spotted with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur

Take a look at photos that went viral today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 14, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

Today, a lot of celebrities were seen hoisting the Indian flag at their residences. Some posed for pictures for the paps, while others uploaded images on social media. In addition, Ananya Panday was spotted promoting Liger while Shah Rukh Khan waved to his waiting admirers outside Mannat.

1. Ananya Panday in blue outfit

Ananya Panday in blue outfit
1/6

Liger star Ananya Panday dropped photos in which she can be seen wearing stunning blue attire.

2. Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur
2/6

Kareena Kapoor Khan went out for lunch with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan.

3. Rubina Dilaik holds Indian flag

Rubina Dilaik holds Indian flag
3/6

Rubina Dilaik was spotted out and about holding the Indian national flag.

4. Rakhi Sawant poses with boyfriend Adil

Rakhi Sawant poses with boyfriend Adil
4/6

Actress Rakhi Sawant was seen in Mumbai with her boyfriend Adil. She was holding the national flag.

5. Salman Khan papped at Kalina airport

Salman Khan papped at Kalina airport
5/6

Today, Salman Khan was papped while coming out of Kalina airport.

6. Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in pant-suit

Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in pant-suit
6/6

Arjun Kapoor shared photos on Instagram in which he was wearing a lovely pant suit.

