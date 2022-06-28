Viral Photos of the Day: Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin pose together, Nia Sharma sizzle in sexy black dress

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted together in black outfits.

On Monday, lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted together in black outfits. Meanwhile, Nia Sharma, Sonal Chauhan and Khushi Kapoor were seen giving us major fashion goals. Take a look:

1. Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin

1/6 Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted together in Mumbai. Aly was wearing a black printed shirt, teamed up with grey trousers. While Jasmin was wearing black shorts.

2. Sonal Chauhan

2/6 Sonal Chauhan was looking beautiful in multicolour t-shirt and black shorts.

3. Nia Sharma

3/6 Gorgeous television actress Nia Sharma was looking sizzling hot in a sexy black dress.

4. Suhana Khan

4/6 Suhana Khan was spotted in Bandra in grey tights and a white crop top, teamed up with a jacket.

5. Sanjay Dutt

5/6 KGF: Chapter 2 actor Sanjay Dutt was seen wearing a printed white and black shirt.

6. Khushi Kapoor