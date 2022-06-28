Viral Photos of the Day: Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin pose together, Nia Sharma sizzle in sexy black dress

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted together in black outfits.
On Monday, lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted together in black outfits. Meanwhile, Nia Sharma, Sonal Chauhan and Khushi Kapoor were seen giving us major fashion goals.
Take a look:
1. Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted together in Mumbai. Aly was wearing a black printed shirt, teamed up with grey trousers. While Jasmin was wearing black shorts.
2. Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan was looking beautiful in multicolour t-shirt and black shorts.
3. Nia Sharma
Gorgeous television actress Nia Sharma was looking sizzling hot in a sexy black dress.
4. Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan was spotted in Bandra in grey tights and a white crop top, teamed up with a jacket.
5. Sanjay Dutt
KGF: Chapter 2 actor Sanjay Dutt was seen wearing a printed white and black shirt.
6. Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor was giving us major fashion goals in a white shirt and shorts.