Viral Photos of the day: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor promote Brahmastra, Kiara Advani-Karisma Kapoor give fashion goals

Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen promoting the film directed by Ayan Mukerji.

  • Sep 06, 2022, 08:39 PM IST

On Tuesday, the team of Brahmastra including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Meanwhile, Bollywood divas Karisma Kapoor and Kiara Advani gave us major fashion goals.

Take a look:

1. Brahmastra promotions

Brahmastra promotions
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji were seen promoting Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and announced that they flying to Ujjain in order to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple.

2. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt opted for traditional outfits. Alia was looking beautiful in a green suit. 

3. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor was looking stunning in casuals. She was seen posing for the cameras.

4. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara Advani was looking mesmerising in a denim jacket and pants. 

5. Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul
Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Maniesh Paul was looking handsome in a green t-shirt and black pants.

6. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna turned heads in beautiful lehenga choli. 

7. Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput
Ahead of her birthday, Mira Rajput was giving us major fashion goals in casuals. 

