Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Alia Bhatt promotes 'RRR', Neha Sharma oozes oomph in gym wear

From Alia Bhatt to Karan Kundrra, here's how celebs spent their day.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 20, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt was seen promoting her upcoming film 'RRR' in Delhi. Meanwhile, Amrita Arora stepped out with her son and Ibrahim Ali Khan played football with friends. 

Check out how celebs spent their Sunday:

1. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan
1/5

On Sunday, Ibrahim Ali Khan is often spotted playing football with his friends.

2. Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora
2/5

Amrita Arora was seen hanging out with her son in Mumbai. She was wearing a yellow suit.

3. Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra
3/5

'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra was seen posing with a cute little boy, probably his fan. 

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
4/5

Alia Bhatt was seen promoting her upcoming film RRR. She was wearing a gorgeous saree for the press conference at PVR Plaza in New Delhi.

5. Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma
5/5

Neha Sharma was seen outside her gym wearing a sports bra and pants. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.