Viral Photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar promote Prithviraj, Malaika Arora stuns in casuals

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar were seen promoting their upcoming film Prithviraj

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar were seen promoting their upcoming film Prithviraj in stylish outfits. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was seen raising the temperature in causals. Take a look:

1. Varun Dhawan

1/7 Varun Dhawan was seen wearing a blue jacket and black shorts on Monday.

2. Malaika Arora

2/7 Malaika Arora was seen raising the temperature with her attire and style.

3. Rubina Dilaik

3/7 Rubina Dilaik opted for a sexy black outfit, she was seen promoting her upcoming film Ardh.

4. Rajpal Yadav

4/7 Rajpal Yadav was seen wearing casuals while promoting his film Ardh.

5. Akshay Kumar

5/7 Akshay Kumar, who recently recovered from Covid, was seen promoting his upcoming movie Prithviraj.

6. Manushi Chhillar

6/7 Manushi Chhillar was looking gorgeous in a yellow lehenga while promoting Prithviraj.

7. Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar