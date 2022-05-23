Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar promote Prithviraj, Malaika Arora stuns in casuals

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar were seen promoting their upcoming film Prithviraj

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 23, 2022, 11:03 PM IST

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar were seen promoting their upcoming film Prithviraj in stylish outfits. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was seen raising the temperature in causals.

Take a look:

1. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan was seen wearing a blue jacket and black shorts on Monday.

2. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was seen raising the temperature with her attire and style. 

3. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik opted for a sexy black outfit, she was seen promoting her upcoming film Ardh. 

4. Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav was seen wearing casuals while promoting his film Ardh. 

5. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who recently recovered from Covid, was seen promoting his upcoming movie Prithviraj. 

6. Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar was looking gorgeous in a yellow lehenga while promoting Prithviraj. 

7. Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar were looking adorable while promoting Prithviraj.

