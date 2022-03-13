Viral Photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar promotes 'Bachchan Pandey', Ibrahim Ali Khan plays football

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey'.
Indians celebs on Sunday were seen hanging out in casuals. Some were having a busy day, while others were enjoying the holiday. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey'. Meanwhile, star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted playing football.
Take a look:
1. Ibrahim Ali Khan
Star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan on Sunday was spotted playing football.
2. Tamanna Bhatia
Tamanna Bhatia was spotted in a slit skirt and shirt. The actress was looking gorgeous in her outfit.
3. Pooja Hegde- Armaan Malik
Pooja Hegde and Armaan Malik were snapped together in Andheri, Mumbai.
4. Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was looking handsome in a blue kurta and grey lower.
5. Akshay Kumar- Kriti Sanon- Jacqueline Fernandez
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey'.