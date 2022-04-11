Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn arrives at Runway 34 trailer launch, Tejasswi Prakash poses in pink suit

Take a look at photos that went viral on social media today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 11, 2022, 09:04 PM IST

You've come to the perfect place if you want to see how your favourite celebrities spend their day. Ajay Devgn was sighted at the Runway 34 trailer launch, and Mahesh Bhatt was photographed smiling for photographers in a funky tee ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.

1. Ajay Devgn arrives at Runway 34 trailer launch

Ajay Devgn arrives at Runway 34 trailer launch
1/5

Ajay Devgn could be seen posing at Runway 34 trailer launch event.

2. Mahesh Bhatt spotted posing for paps

Mahesh Bhatt spotted posing for paps
2/5

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding, Mahesh Bhatt was seen posing for paps.

3. Ananya Panday spotted exiting gym

Ananya Panday spotted exiting gym
3/5

Ananya Panday was spotted exiting her gym class wearing a workout outfit.

4. Sonakshi Sinha stunned in purple dress

Sonakshi Sinha stunned in purple dress
4/5

Sonakshi Sinha dropped photos of herself wearing a sexy purple dress.

5. Tejasswi Prakash shared photos wearing pink suit

Tejasswi Prakash shared photos wearing pink suit
5/5

Tejasswi Prakash looked amazing wearing a printed pink colored suit that looked classy on her.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.