Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn arrives at Runway 34 trailer launch, Tejasswi Prakash poses in pink suit

You've come to the perfect place if you want to see how your favourite celebrities spend their day. Ajay Devgn was sighted at the Runway 34 trailer launch, and Mahesh Bhatt was photographed smiling for photographers in a funky tee ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.
1. Ajay Devgn arrives at Runway 34 trailer launch
Ajay Devgn could be seen posing at Runway 34 trailer launch event.
2. Mahesh Bhatt spotted posing for paps
Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding, Mahesh Bhatt was seen posing for paps.
3. Ananya Panday spotted exiting gym
Ananya Panday was spotted exiting her gym class wearing a workout outfit.
4. Sonakshi Sinha stunned in purple dress
Sonakshi Sinha dropped photos of herself wearing a sexy purple dress.
5. Tejasswi Prakash shared photos wearing pink suit
Tejasswi Prakash looked amazing wearing a printed pink colored suit that looked classy on her.