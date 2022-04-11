Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn arrives at Runway 34 trailer launch, Tejasswi Prakash poses in pink suit

You've come to the perfect place if you want to see how your favourite celebrities spend their day. Ajay Devgn was sighted at the Runway 34 trailer launch, and Mahesh Bhatt was photographed smiling for photographers in a funky tee ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.