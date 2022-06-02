Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nikki Tamboli, Avneet Kaur rock casual outfits

Want to see what your favourite celebs were doing on Thursday, June 2? Check out their photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 02, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attending an event to Saif Ali Khan casually taking a walk in the park, here are the most viral photos of the day. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked beautiful in a floral jacket when the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star attended All India Ophthalmological Society event in Mumbai.

2. Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur, who will make her acting debut as the leading lady in Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was clicked as she tried to run away from paps. 

3. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, who will be next seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan, was seen strolling in the park when he was photographed by the shutterbugs.

4. Nikki Tamboli

The Bigg Boss 14 participant Nikki Tamboli, who often shares her bold and sexy photos on her Instagram account, was seen in light blue attire in Mumbai.

5. Yuvika Chaudhary

Yuvika Chaudhary, wife of reality show king Prince Narula and Om Shanti Om actress, was spotted in casual outfits in the Maharashtrian capital.

6. Himanshi Khurana

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana, who is now in a committed relationship with co-contestant Asim Riaz, was also clicked in a black outfit in Mumbai.

