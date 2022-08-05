Viral photos of the Day: Aamir Khan attends Laal Singh Chaddha screening, Janhvi Kapoor stuns in casuals

Today's Laal Singh Chaddha screening was attended by a large number of celebrities. And as she does every day, Janhvi Kapoor was seen leaving her incredible Pilates session. Other celebrities were photographed while they were out and about and some shared posts on social media.