Viral photos of the Day: Aamir Khan attends Laal Singh Chaddha screening, Janhvi Kapoor stuns in casuals

Take a look at today's viral photos here.
Today's Laal Singh Chaddha screening was attended by a large number of celebrities. And as she does every day, Janhvi Kapoor was seen leaving her incredible Pilates session. Other celebrities were photographed while they were out and about and some shared posts on social media.
1. Jannat Zubair in pink dress
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Jannat Zubair was seen posing for paps wearing s stunning pink dress.
2. Taapsee Pannu stuns in white outfit
Taapsee Pannu was seen looking flawless wearing a cute white dress.
3. Janvhi Kapoor spotted outside Pilates class
Janvhi Kapoor was seen outside Namrata Purohit's pilates class wearing workout casuals.
4. Aamir Khan attends Laal Singh Vhaddha screening
Aamir Khan today greeted fans and paps as he attended his film Laal Singh Chaddha's screening.
5. Divya Agarwal looks royal in traditional attire
Divya Agarwal shared a bunch of photos on Instagram wearing a stunning lehenga choli which gave her a royal look.
6. Ahaan Shetty attends Laal Singh Chaddha
One of the many celebs who were seen attending Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai was Ahaan Shetty, and he also posed well for paps.