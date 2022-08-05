Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral photos of the Day: Aamir Khan attends Laal Singh Chaddha screening, Janhvi Kapoor stuns in casuals

Take a look at today's viral photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 05, 2022, 11:17 PM IST

Today's Laal Singh Chaddha screening was attended by a large number of celebrities. And as she does every day, Janhvi Kapoor was seen leaving her incredible Pilates session. Other celebrities were photographed while they were out and about and some shared posts on social media.

1. Jannat Zubair in pink dress

Jannat Zubair in pink dress
1/6

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Jannat Zubair was seen posing for paps wearing s stunning pink dress.

2. Taapsee Pannu stuns in white outfit

Taapsee Pannu stuns in white outfit
2/6

Taapsee Pannu was seen looking flawless wearing a cute white dress.

3. Janvhi Kapoor spotted outside Pilates class

Janvhi Kapoor spotted outside Pilates class
3/6

Janvhi Kapoor was seen outside Namrata Purohit's pilates class wearing workout casuals.

4. Aamir Khan attends Laal Singh Vhaddha screening

Aamir Khan attends Laal Singh Vhaddha screening
4/6

Aamir Khan today greeted fans and paps as he attended his film Laal Singh Chaddha's screening.

5. Divya Agarwal looks royal in traditional attire

Divya Agarwal looks royal in traditional attire
5/6

Divya Agarwal shared a bunch of photos on Instagram wearing a stunning lehenga choli which gave her a royal look.

6. Ahaan Shetty attends Laal Singh Chaddha

Ahaan Shetty attends Laal Singh Chaddha
6/6

One of the many celebs who were seen attending Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai was Ahaan Shetty, and he also posed well for paps.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Anshu Malik and Sakshi march into finals with an easy victory in the semi-final
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.