In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

The theatrical adaptation of the famed Nick Jr. series Masha and the Bear debuted in Mumbai in the Christmas weekend and was attended by multiple celebrities along with their little munchkins including Sameera Reddy, Kajal Aggarwal, Neha Dhupia, and Shriya Saran amongst others.
1. Neha Dhupia heaps praise on Masha and the Bear Live
After watching the show with her kids Mehr and Guriq, Neha said, "We just finished watching Masha and the Bear Live. It was great. The fact that they have my kids' attention for one and half hours, what else could a mom want. Very entertaining, very well done, very well performed and life lessons and friendship so this one is a keeper."
2. Sameera Reddy poses with Masha and the Bear with her family
Sameera Reddy, her husband Akshai Varde, and her daughter Nyra Varde were seen posing with Masha and the Bear after the inaugural show in Mumbai, which will be followed by performances in Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and thereafter concluding its tour in Mumbai in March 2024.
3. Kajal Aggarwal with her son Neil Kitchlu
Kajal Aggarwal makes her son Neil Kitchlu meet with Masha and the Bear after the live theatrical show produced by Viacom18 Live and presented by HSBC India.
4. Shriya Saran with her Russian husband and daughter
After attending Masha and the Bear Live with her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev and her daughter Radha, Shriya Saran said, "What I liked the most about Masha and the Bear is that the characters are very relatable. It was lovely to see these larger-than-life characters walk to you, the full story had a beautiful message about friendship and love that is really special. My husband is Russian and he is very proud of Masha and the Bear."
5. Shriya Saran shares Masha and the Bear Live was special for her
The RRR actress added, "It’s also very special because it is Radha’s first theater show, I was very nervous. I thought she would be fidgety and she would run because this is the first time, she is sitting in the theater for so long but she was amazing. She sat through it. She loved it, she laughed, she clapped and she danced. So, this will be a special memory."