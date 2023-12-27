Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3072825
HomePhotos

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran, and Sameera Reddy took their kids out for the Indian premiere of the Masha and the Bear Live in Mumbai during the Christmas weekend.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 27, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

The theatrical adaptation of the famed Nick Jr. series Masha and the Bear debuted in Mumbai in the Christmas weekend and was attended by multiple celebrities along with their little munchkins including Sameera Reddy, Kajal Aggarwal, Neha Dhupia, and Shriya Saran amongst others.

1. Neha Dhupia heaps praise on Masha and the Bear Live

Neha Dhupia heaps praise on Masha and the Bear Live
1/5

After watching the show with her kids Mehr and Guriq, Neha said, "We just finished watching Masha and the Bear Live. It was great. The fact that they have my kids' attention for one and half hours, what else could a mom want. Very entertaining, very well done, very well performed and life lessons and friendship so this one is a keeper."

2. Sameera Reddy poses with Masha and the Bear with her family

Sameera Reddy poses with Masha and the Bear with her family
2/5

Sameera Reddy, her husband Akshai Varde, and her daughter Nyra Varde were seen posing with Masha and the Bear after the inaugural show in Mumbai, which will be followed by performances in Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and thereafter concluding its tour in Mumbai in March 2024.

3. Kajal Aggarwal with her son Neil Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal with her son Neil Kitchlu
3/5

Kajal Aggarwal makes her son Neil Kitchlu meet with Masha and the Bear after the live theatrical show produced by Viacom18 Live and presented by HSBC India.

 

4. Shriya Saran with her Russian husband and daughter

Shriya Saran with her Russian husband and daughter
4/5

After attending Masha and the Bear Live with her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev and her daughter Radha, Shriya Saran said, "What I liked the most about Masha and the Bear is that the characters are very relatable. It was lovely to see these larger-than-life characters walk to you, the full story had a beautiful message about friendship and love that is really special. My husband is Russian and he is very proud of Masha and the Bear."

5. Shriya Saran shares Masha and the Bear Live was special for her

Shriya Saran shares Masha and the Bear Live was special for her
5/5

The RRR actress added, "It’s also very special because it is Radha’s first theater show, I was very nervous. I thought she would be fidgety and she would run because this is the first time, she is sitting in the theater for so long but she was amazing. She sat through it. She loved it, she laughed, she clapped and she danced. So, this will be a special memory."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Janhvi Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood actors who are set to make big impact in south Indian films
Kriti Sanon makes 'unforgettable memories' at her first F1 race, shares pics from 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone
When actors were slapped in public
In pics: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk teach Anil Kapoor steps of Tauba Tauba as they promote Bad Newz on Bigg Boss OTT 3
From Armaan Malik to Sidharth Shukla: 6 Bigg Boss contestants who lost their cool, went violent
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai police files chargesheet against 9 accused including Lawrence Bishnoi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews