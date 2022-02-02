VIRAL! Malavika Mohanan sets the internet ablaze with photos from her Maldives vacation

Malavika Mohanan has been sharing mesmering pictures from her Maldives vacation on her Instagram handle.
South sensation Malavika Mohanan is the latest film star to reach Bollywood's favourite destination, the Maldives. The actress-model has been sharing sizzling pictures from her relaxing vacation for the past few days. Malavika made her Hindi film debut in the Iranian filmmaker's drama 'Beyond the Clouds' which was released to critical acclaim in 2018. It also marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter in Indian cinema. Have a look at some of the mesmerising photos shared by Malavika from the island nation.
1. Malavika Mohanan's sea spirit
Malavika Mohanan channeled her inner sea spirit with these breathtaking pictures in a cutout bikini. She accessories her look with a golden chain. The 'Master' actress is seen flaunting her well-toned physique in the photos. Netizens thronged the comments section with fiery emojis.
2. Malavika Mohanan's request
Clicked against the blue Maldivian sky with white clouds, Malavika Mohanan sent everyone into a tizzy with these photos in which she is seen enjoying her drink and posing with a wide smile. As a caption, she urged the people to first hydrate themselves before going into the sea.
3. Malavika Mohanan's perfect day
Malavika Mohanan's beautiful smile is visible in these pictures, in which she can be seen in a peach-coloured dress on the beach. In the caption, she described how she spent her perfect day collecting shells, watching a beautiful sunset, and seeing a shark in the ocean.
4. Malavika Mohanan as mermaid
The actress, who is predominantly seen in South Indian films, turned into a mermaid as she floated in the Maldivian waters, as seen in this picture. Malavika also shared a small video clip of her amazing experience, which she captioned as "Falling in love with you".
5. Malavika Mohanan 'seize the day' moment
Daughter of famous cinematographer K. U. Mohanan, Malavika can be seen relishing an elaborate meal seated in between the sea as she perfectly captioned the photo as 'Seas the day', as a pun on seize the day, the translation of the famous Latin phrase Carpe Diem.
6. Malavika Mohanan turns pink
Dressed in a pink monokini and a printed beach jacket, Malavika Mohanan revealed her favourite sartorial mood as Pink in the caption to these scintillating pictures.
7. The Starry Nights
The actress, who would be soon seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in action-thriller 'Yudhra', posed in front of the starry Maldivian night sky. Malavika stayed at the exotic JW Marriott resort in the Maldives.
8. Malavika Mohanan raises the temperature
In the first picture shared from her Maldives vacation, Malavika raised the temperature in a backless top and shared that she is more of a mountain person, but would love to start exploring beaches too.