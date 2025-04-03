5 . Hesitancy in discussing live-in relationships

Vikrant Massey has expressed support for live-in relationships, citing his own experience with now-wife Sheetal Thakur. However, he has also admitted feeling apprehensive about openly discussing the topic due to potential societal backlash. In a November 2024 interview, he stated, 'I believe in live-in relationships, but again, I'm not propagating it. I'm speechless. I'm even scared to openly talk about it.'