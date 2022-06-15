Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters

Pan-India films such as KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Vikram among others performed stupendously at the box office this year.
Recently, films hailing from down South have proven to be the kind of cinema that is drawing the audience to the big screen. The year 2022 so far has been all about blockbuster hit movies hailing from the South film industry. Pan-India films such as KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Vikram among others performed stupendously at the box office and revived the businesses of theatre owners who had incurred massive losses during the pandemic. Earlier Master, Pushpa: The Rise too minted money at the box office and gave tough competition to Bollywood films. Let's take a look at all the recent South blockbuster hit films.
1. Vikram
Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been minting money at the box office ever since its release in the theatres on June 3. Currently the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in the UK and one of the biggest hits of 2022 in India, Vikram's total collection recently surpassed the Rs 300 crore mark globally.
2. KGF Chapter 2
Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, wreaked havoc at the box office and set new records both in India and overseas. The Hindi version of the film became the second highest-grossing movie of all time in India after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion. Overall, the film earned Rs 1240 crore worldwide. Additionally, KGF Chapter 2 also claimed the third spot on the list of highest-grossing Indian films only after Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion.
3. RRR
Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli grossed between Rs 1,150 crore – Rs 1,200 crore approximately worldwide. On the list of highest-grossing Indian films, RRR currently stands at the fourth spot.
4. Pushpa: The Rise
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa: The Rise became a rage across India when it hit theatres last year. The film's songs and dialogues left the audience impressed and many social media users shared their own versions of it. In fact, even Arjun's character Pushparaj's body language was mimicked by netizens who shared Instagram reels and made Allu Arjun's Pushpa one of the most talked-about of recent times. The film earned over Rs 365 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 50 days.
5. Master
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master was the first film that had released in theatres in 2021. And because it had only been a little over a month since pandemic restrictions were relaxed and cinema halls were reopened to 50% occusoancy, the film opened to a stupendous response. The film finished at Rs 162 crore gross worldwide.
6. Valimai
Produced by Boney Kapoor and starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, Valimai reportedly minted Rs 225 crores at the box office worldwide. The film also featured Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.
7. Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's action-comedy film Sarkaru Vaari Paata collected over Rs 200 crore at the global box office.