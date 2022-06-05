Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil - know WHOPPING fees actors charged

Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller Vikram has been released to rave reviews and packed theatres not just across India, but abroad too. The film, reportedly made on a budget of approximately Rs 120 crore, has already collected more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office within two days of its release and has thus, turned out to be a blockbuster.

But do you know how much money the three superstars - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil charged for the film? We will let you know everything here. (All images: File photos)