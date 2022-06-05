Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil - know WHOPPING fees actors charged

From Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, to Fahadh Faasil, here's how much the actors charged for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller Vikram has been released to rave reviews and packed theatres not just across India, but abroad too. The film, reportedly made on a budget of approximately Rs 120 crore, has already collected more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office within two days of its release and has thus, turned out to be a blockbuster.
But do you know how much money the three superstars - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil charged for the film? We will let you know everything here. (All images: File photos)
1. Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan, who has also produced Vikram under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International, has been paid the whopping amount of Rs 50 crore for the film, as per a report in BollywoodLife.com. Nicknamed Ulaganayagan aka Universal Hero, Haasan delivers one of his career-best performances in the film as Karnan.
2. Vijay Sethupathi
Nicknamed Makkal Selvan aka People's Treasure, Vijay Sethupathi portrays the main antagonist in Vikram. For his character of a drug lord Santhanam, Vijay has charged Rs 10 crore as per a report in BollywoodLife.com. Vijay elevates the negative role with his unique mannerisms and excellent performance in the film.
3. Fahadh Faasil
As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, the Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil has been paid the huge sum of Rs 4 crore for portraying Amar, leader of the black-ops squad assigned to find the masked men behind the serial killings of government officials. Fahadh makes the role his own with his brilliant performance in Vikram.
4. Suriya
The Tamil superstar Suriya, makes a five-minute appearance as the drug kingpin Rolex in the climax of the film and sets the perfect stage for the Vikram sequel. As per reports, Suriya hasn't charged even a single penny for his cameo as he has said that it was his dream come true moment to share the screen with Haasan.
5. Lokesh Kanagaraj
After delivering three box office hits namely Maanagaram, Kaithi, and Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj has now become the most sought-after director in the Tamil film industry aka Kollywood after the success of multi-starrer Vikram. He has charged a whopping amount of Rs 8 crore, as per a report in BollywoodLife.com.
6. Anirudh Ravichander
Anirudh Ravichander, who has helmed the soundtrack and background score for Vikram, has been paid the sum of Rs 4 crore for the film. He has composed five bangers namely Pathala Pathala, Vikram Title Track, Wasted, Once Upon A Time, and Porkanda Singam, in the album said to be among his career-best works.