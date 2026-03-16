FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran wants to 'negotiate badly'? Donald Trump claims Iranian leadership not prepared, says 'still not declaring it over'

Anchor From Slums to Silicon Dreams: The Unlikely Story Behind Angelic Intelligence

UAE imposes AED 100000 fine, orders arrest of 19 Indians? Big action against 35 individuals for 'misleading' content amid Iran war

Dubai Airport Fire: Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, IndiGo issue advisories; here's what passengers should know

Oscars 2026: The Academy snubs Indian icons Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar in memorium tribute? Here's the truth

Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty nears 23,250 amid US-Israel-Iran tensions: What's driving the market?

Dubai Airport Fire: Flights suspended, roads closed after drone hits fuel tank; Iran denies involvement

Parineeti Chopra is proud of Raghav Chadha for highlighting lack of menstrual hygiene, periods stigmas, calls him...

US-Israel-Iran War: Iran dismisses US ceasefire claims, vows to continue military action until 'illegal war' ends

10 killed in massive fire in Medical college, hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran wants to 'negotiate badly'? Donald Trump claims Iranian leadership not prepared, says 'still not declaring it over'

US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran wants to 'negotiate badly', Donald Trump claims

Anchor From Slums to Silicon Dreams: The Unlikely Story Behind Angelic Intelligence

Anchor From Slums to Silicon Dreams: The Unlikely Story Behind Angelic Intellige

Vijay vs Sangeetha vs Trisha Krishnan: Know about their net worth, relationship dynamics, romance rumours and more

Vijay vs Sangeetha vs Trisha Krishnan: Know about their net worth, relationship

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vijay vs Sangeetha vs Trisha Krishnan: Know about their net worth, relationship dynamics, romance rumours and more

Vijay vs Sangeetha vs Trisha Krishnan: Know about their net worth, relationship

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s Eclettica high jewellery with Nick Jonas; check details here

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's KKR star Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL 2026; From private pool to rooftop bar: See Pics

Step inside Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay vs Sangeetha vs Trisha Krishnan: Know about their net worth, relationship dynamics, romance rumours and more

The net worth and personal lives of actor Vijay and actresses Sangeetha and Trisha Krishnan. Know about Vijay’s past marriage to Sangeetha and his rumoured relationship with Trisha.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 16, 2026, 10:33 AM IST

1.Vijay net worth

Vijay net worth
1

Actor Vijay is one of the top stars in Tamil cinema with a massive fan following. His estimated net worth is around USD 45 million, earned through films, brand endorsements and business ventures.

Advertisement

2.Sangeetha Sornalingam net worth

Sangeetha Sornalingam net worth
2

Actress Sangeetha has an estimated net worth of USD 3-5 million. Her wealth comes from acting in films and TV shows, as well as various brand endorsements.

3.Trisha Krishnan net worth

Trisha Krishnan net worth
3

Actress Trisha Krishnan is a leading star in South Indian cinema with an estimated net worth of USD 15 million, built from movies, brand endorsements and entrepreneurial ventures.

4.Vijay vs Sangeetha vs Trisha

Vijay vs Sangeetha vs Trisha
4

Comparing their wealth, Vijay leads with the highest net worth, followed by Trisha Krishnan, while Sangeetha has comparatively less. Fans often discuss their careers, popularity and financial achievements online.

TRENDING NOW

5.Vijay and Sangeetha - marriage and divorce

Vijay and Sangeetha - marriage and divorce
5

Vijay and Sangeetha were married in 2001 and had two children together. The couple later divorced in 2007, but they continue to co-parent and maintain a respectful relationship.

6.Sangeetha’s relation with Trisha

Sangeetha’s relation with Trisha
6

Sangeetha, Vijay’s ex-wife, shares a cordial and respectful relationship with Trisha Krishnan. Both have spoken positively about each other in interviews, maintaining professionalism and mutual respect in the South Indian film industry. However, according to reports, Sangeetha filed for divorce from Vijay amid allegations of an extramarital affair between Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.

7.Trisha’s broken engagement

Trisha’s broken engagement
7

Trisha Krishnan had announced her engagement to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian in January 2015, with a private ceremony planned for the 23rd. She assured fans she had no plans to quit films and would continue with upcoming projects. However, the engagement was later called off and Trisha focused on her career and public life.

Also read: After 'VIROSH' wedding: Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna steals spotlight at airport with boulder-sized ring

8.Vijay and Trisha - relationship

Vijay and Trisha - relationship
8

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are known for their strong friendship and professional rapport. While rumours about a romantic relationship circulated in the mid-2000s, neither has publicly confirmed it. Their bond remains a topic of fan discussion.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran wants to 'negotiate badly'? Donald Trump claims Iranian leadership not prepared, says 'still not declaring it over'
US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran wants to 'negotiate badly', Donald Trump claims
Anchor From Slums to Silicon Dreams: The Unlikely Story Behind Angelic Intelligence
Anchor From Slums to Silicon Dreams: The Unlikely Story Behind Angelic Intellige
UAE imposes AED 100000 fine, orders arrest of 19 Indians? Big action against 35 individuals for 'misleading' content amid Iran war
UAE imposes AED 100000 fine, orders arrest of 19 Indians? Here' what we know
Dubai Airport Fire: Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, IndiGo issue advisories; here's what passengers should know
Dubai Airport Fire: Emrates, Etihad Airways, Air India, IndiGo issue advisories
Oscars 2026: The Academy snubs Indian icons Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar in memorium tribute? Here's the truth
Oscars 2026: The Academy snubs Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar in memorium tribute
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vijay vs Sangeetha vs Trisha Krishnan: Know about their net worth, relationship dynamics, romance rumours and more
Vijay vs Sangeetha vs Trisha Krishnan: Know about their net worth, relationship
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s Eclettica high jewellery with Nick Jonas; check details here
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s
Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's KKR star Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL 2026; From private pool to rooftop bar: See Pics
Step inside Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL
Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards: Will Smith, Harvey Weinstein, and others
Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards
Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner, two ex-wives, and more; Know about his 'less-known' daughter from first marriage
Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement