Vijay vs Sangeetha vs Trisha Krishnan: Know about their net worth, relationship dynamics, romance rumours and more

7 . Trisha’s broken engagement

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Trisha Krishnan had announced her engagement to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian in January 2015, with a private ceremony planned for the 23rd. She assured fans she had no plans to quit films and would continue with upcoming projects. However, the engagement was later called off and Trisha focused on her career and public life.

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