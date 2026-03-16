Vijay vs Sangeetha vs Trisha Krishnan: Know about their net worth, relationship dynamics, romance rumours and more

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 16, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
1.Vijay net worth
Actor Vijay is one of the top stars in Tamil cinema with a massive fan following. His estimated net worth is around USD 45 million, earned through films, brand endorsements and business ventures.
2.Sangeetha Sornalingam net worth
Actress Sangeetha has an estimated net worth of USD 3-5 million. Her wealth comes from acting in films and TV shows, as well as various brand endorsements.
3.Trisha Krishnan net worth
Actress Trisha Krishnan is a leading star in South Indian cinema with an estimated net worth of USD 15 million, built from movies, brand endorsements and entrepreneurial ventures.
4.Vijay vs Sangeetha vs Trisha
Comparing their wealth, Vijay leads with the highest net worth, followed by Trisha Krishnan, while Sangeetha has comparatively less. Fans often discuss their careers, popularity and financial achievements online.
5.Vijay and Sangeetha - marriage and divorce
Vijay and Sangeetha were married in 2001 and had two children together. The couple later divorced in 2007, but they continue to co-parent and maintain a respectful relationship.
6.Sangeetha’s relation with Trisha
Sangeetha, Vijay’s ex-wife, shares a cordial and respectful relationship with Trisha Krishnan. Both have spoken positively about each other in interviews, maintaining professionalism and mutual respect in the South Indian film industry. However, according to reports, Sangeetha filed for divorce from Vijay amid allegations of an extramarital affair between Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.
7.Trisha’s broken engagement
Trisha Krishnan had announced her engagement to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian in January 2015, with a private ceremony planned for the 23rd. She assured fans she had no plans to quit films and would continue with upcoming projects. However, the engagement was later called off and Trisha focused on her career and public life.
Also read: After 'VIROSH' wedding: Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna steals spotlight at airport with boulder-sized ring
8.Vijay and Trisha - relationship
Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are known for their strong friendship and professional rapport. While rumours about a romantic relationship circulated in the mid-2000s, neither has publicly confirmed it. Their bond remains a topic of fan discussion.