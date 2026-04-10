Best of Vijay Varma: From Pink to Dahaad, most powerful roles, ahead of Matka King

7 . Jaane Jaan (2023)

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In this, he gave a refreshing performance as Inspector Karan Anand, where he portrayed a charming, sharp, and upright police officer, which was widely praised as a welcome change for both the actor and audiences. Varma’s chemistry with Kareena Kapoor Khan was lauded as adorable, adding a subtle romantic tension to the film.

As we eagerly await Matka King, Vijay Varma's electric versatility, i.e. fearless, raw, and transformative, proves he's redefining Indian cinema as he owns every role.