Best of Vijay Varma: From Pink to Dahaad, most powerful roles, ahead of Matka King

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ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Apr 10, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
1.Pink
Vijay played the pivotal negative role of Ankit Malhotra in the 2016 film Pink. While his character was intentionally villainous, the portrayal earned him widespread acclaim for its realism and chilling impact.
2.Gully Boy (2019)
His performance as Moeen is widely regarded as a career-defining breakthrough that showcased his immense versatility and commanded significant critical and audience acclaim. His portrayal of the gritty yet surprisingly warm-hearted street-level hustler provided the film with immense emotional depth.
3.Dahaad
Vijay Varma delivered an acclaimed, career-defining performance as the primary antagonist, Anand Swarnakar. His portrayal is widely praised for being chillingly calculated, nuanced, and a major highlight of the series.
4.Darlings
In this dark comedy, Varma's slimy abuser Hamza is deliciously detestable. Balancing toxicity with twisted charm, delivered a critically acclaimed, career-defining performance in the role, where the performance was widely considered the finest performance in the film, characterised by a chillingly realistic and layered depiction of a deeply flawed character.
5.Mirzapur 2
In Season 2, he delivered a standout performance that expanded his reputation as a versatile actor. His dual role, portraying the twin brothers Bharat Tyagi (Bade) and Shatrughan Tyagi (Chhote), was highly acclaimed and continued into Season 3, where he further elevated the character's impact.
6.IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (2024)
Vijay delivered a critically acclaimed, standout performance as Captain Devi Sharan, the pilot in command of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC 814. Moving away from his recent "twisted" or grey roles in Mirzapur and Darlings, this role presented Varma with the challenge of portraying a noble, calm, and heroic real-life figure.
Also read: Despite back-to-back flops, Tiger Shroff yields good profit, sells his luxury Pune home for this amount, earns 18% more than investment
7.Jaane Jaan (2023)
In this, he gave a refreshing performance as Inspector Karan Anand, where he portrayed a charming, sharp, and upright police officer, which was widely praised as a welcome change for both the actor and audiences. Varma’s chemistry with Kareena Kapoor Khan was lauded as adorable, adding a subtle romantic tension to the film.
As we eagerly await Matka King, Vijay Varma's electric versatility, i.e. fearless, raw, and transformative, proves he's redefining Indian cinema as he owns every role.