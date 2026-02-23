Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious Udaipur venue with luxurious suites, villas, royal spa, infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views

6 . How much does it cost per night?

The cost per night for a Valley View Villa room is approximately 26,000 rupees. This rate is for club members. The rate for others may be significantly higher, although this information is not provided on the website. The hotel also offers two types of suites. The Aravali Suite costs approximately 55,000 rupees per night, while the Mementos Suite costs between 75,000 and 88,000 rupees.