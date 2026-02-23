Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious Udaipur venue with luxurious suites, villas, royal spa, infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views

Dhurandhar 2 mystery solved: Emraan Hashmi plays Bade Sahab? This accidently leak drops major hint of big baddie in Ranveer Singh's film
5 Best Indian Summer Schools in 2026 to prepare future ready students
Akshay Kumar reveals his crush got him beaten up, it's not Twinkle Khanna, but...
Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Metro: Check full route, ticket prices, travel time and more
CTET Answer Key 2026 Out Soon: Step-by step guide to download, raise objections against answer key; Check direct link here
Prakash Raj slams The Kerala Story 2, propogating fear with 'beef sequence', director hits back, calls actor 'bankrupt': 'He is equally low'
US gave 'complementary intel information' to Mexico in killing of most wanted drug lord El Mencho; White House says, 'top target'
Viral video: Ahead of wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda leave for Udaipur, fans drops funniest comments: 'Pushpa ka kya hoga'
Who is Jitendra Yadav? Another accused of 'shirtless protest' during AI Impact Summit, arrested; His photo with Rahul Gandhi goes viral
Indian Air Force grounds Tejas jets entire fleet after three crashes in two years, intensive technical probe to be launched
ENTERTAINMENT
Apurwa Amit | Feb 23, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
1.Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to marry on February 26 in an intimate wedding in Udaipur. The copule recently, shared a post on their social media handles revealing the venue of their wedding. The wedding will take place at the luxurious property, Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.
2.Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding venue
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding venue is a 5-star resort with luxurious boutique hotel located in the Aravallis, away from Udaipur's city center, offering a serene atmosphere with lush greenery and multiple rooms and suites for guests.
3.Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya has 117 suites and villas
The property features 117 suites and villas designed for privacy. The architecture blends traditional Rajasthani styles with modern luxury. The resort is a major wedding destination, featuring venues like the Frangipani Lawn (capacity up to 3,000) and the Udaipur Stateroom.
4.Rashmika, Vijay's wedding venue has infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views
Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur features a top-of-the-hill infinity pool that provides a "goosebump-inducing" 360-degree view of the majestic Aravalli mountain range. It is situated at The Rock Bar, which is housed in a stone fortress at the resort's highest point to ensure unhindered panoramic vistas.
5.The Royal Spa by Mementos by ITC Hotels
Kaya Kalp - The Royal Spa at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur is a luxury wellness retreat designed to help guests recover vitality through personalized treatments.
6.How much does it cost per night?
The cost per night for a Valley View Villa room is approximately 26,000 rupees. This rate is for club members. The rate for others may be significantly higher, although this information is not provided on the website. The hotel also offers two types of suites. The Aravali Suite costs approximately 55,000 rupees per night, while the Mementos Suite costs between 75,000 and 88,000 rupees.