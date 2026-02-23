FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious Udaipur venue with luxurious suites, villas, royal spa, infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are finally going to tie the knot forever. The will be getting married at ITC Mementos, a major hotel in Udaipur. Here's all you need to know about the the luxurious venue.

Apurwa Amit | Feb 23, 2026, 02:31 PM IST

1.Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding
1

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to marry on February 26 in an intimate wedding in Udaipur. The copule recently, shared a post on their social media handles revealing the venue of their wedding. The wedding will take place at the luxurious property, Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.

2.Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding venue

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding venue
2

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding venue is a 5-star resort with luxurious boutique hotel located in the Aravallis, away from Udaipur's city center, offering a serene atmosphere with lush greenery and multiple rooms and suites for guests.

3.Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya has 117 suites and villas

Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya has 117 suites and villas
3

The property features 117 suites and villas designed for privacy. The architecture blends traditional Rajasthani styles with modern luxury. The resort is a major wedding destination, featuring venues like the Frangipani Lawn (capacity up to 3,000) and the Udaipur Stateroom.

4.Rashmika, Vijay's wedding venue has infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views

Rashmika, Vijay's wedding venue has infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views
4

Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur features a top-of-the-hill infinity pool that provides a "goosebump-inducing" 360-degree view of the majestic Aravalli mountain range. It is situated at The Rock Bar, which is housed in a stone fortress at the resort's highest point to ensure unhindered panoramic vistas.

5.The Royal Spa by Mementos by ITC Hotels

The Royal Spa by Mementos by ITC Hotels
5

Kaya Kalp - The Royal Spa at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur is a luxury wellness retreat designed to help guests recover vitality through personalized treatments.

6.How much does it cost per night?

How much does it cost per night?
6

The cost per night for a Valley View Villa room is approximately 26,000 rupees. This rate is for club members. The rate for others may be significantly higher, although this information is not provided on the website. The hotel also offers two types of suites. The Aravali Suite costs approximately 55,000 rupees per night, while the Mementos Suite costs between 75,000 and 88,000 rupees.

