Vijay Deverakonda, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar: Bollywood actors who played professional boxers on-screen

Before you watch Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, here are other actors who have put up the gloves and showcased the life of a professional boxer.

One of the most interesting and challenging parts for an actor is playing a sportsperson. And when the actor has to play a boxer, it becomes a physically, mentally, and emotionally daunting task. As Vijay Deverakonda is ready to knock you out with his much-awaited Liger: Saala Crossbreed. Here's the list of other actors from Bollywood who nailed the role of a fighter. (All images source: Twitter)