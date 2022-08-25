Vijay Deverakonda, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar: Bollywood actors who played professional boxers on-screen

Before you watch Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, here are other actors who have put up the gloves and showcased the life of a professional boxer.
One of the most interesting and challenging parts for an actor is playing a sportsperson. And when the actor has to play a boxer, it becomes a physically, mentally, and emotionally daunting task. As Vijay Deverakonda is ready to knock you out with his much-awaited Liger: Saala Crossbreed. Here's the list of other actors from Bollywood who nailed the role of a fighter. (All images source: Twitter)
1. Vijay Deverakonda in Liger: Saala Crossbreed
We start our list with the latest entrant into the filmy boxing ring. Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is making his Bollywood debut with Liger: Saala Crossbreed, and in the film, he plays the titular character of an MMA fighter Liger.
2. Salman Khan as Sultan
Here comes one of the biggest movies of 2016, Sultan. Salman Khan impressed masses and critics by showing his desi pehalwani moves into the MMA fight, and his portrayal of Sultan Ali Khan is still regarded as one of the finest of Khan's career.
3. Akshay Kumar in Brothers
Khiladi Kumar also turned into an MMA fighter for the 2015 sports drama Brothers, and he had a face-off with his on-screen brother Sidharth Malhotra.
4. Randeep Hooda in Do Lafzon Ki Kahani
Randeep Hooda is known for putting blood and sweat into a character. His dedication to portraying the life of a professional boxer in Do Lafzon Ki Kahani left his fans stunned.
5. Sunny Deol in Apne and Ghayal
Sunny Deol has impressed his fans by showing his boxing skills in Ghayal. Few years later, Deol's fans celebrated his return as an on-screen boxer with Apne.
6. Dharamendra in Main Intekam Lunga
We end our list with Sunny Deol's father, veteran star Dharmendra. He is probably one of the early actors in Bollywood, who portrayed the life of a boxer on screen, and his fans still celebrate Main Intekam Lunga.