Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Vijay Deverakonda, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar: Bollywood actors who played professional boxers on-screen

Before you watch Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, here are other actors who have put up the gloves and showcased the life of a professional boxer.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 25, 2022, 09:06 AM IST

One of the most interesting and challenging parts for an actor is playing a sportsperson. And when the actor has to play a boxer, it becomes a physically, mentally, and emotionally daunting task. As Vijay Deverakonda is ready to knock you out with his much-awaited Liger: Saala Crossbreed. Here's the list of other actors from Bollywood who nailed the role of a fighter. (All images source: Twitter) 

1. Vijay Deverakonda in Liger: Saala Crossbreed

Vijay Deverakonda in Liger: Saala Crossbreed
1/6

We start our list with the latest entrant into the filmy boxing ring. Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is making his Bollywood debut with Liger: Saala Crossbreed, and in the film, he plays the titular character of an MMA fighter Liger. 

2. Salman Khan as Sultan

Salman Khan as Sultan
2/6

Here comes one of the biggest movies of 2016, Sultan. Salman Khan impressed masses and critics by showing his desi pehalwani moves into the MMA fight, and his portrayal of Sultan Ali Khan is still regarded as one of the finest of Khan's career. 

3. Akshay Kumar in Brothers

Akshay Kumar in Brothers
3/6

Khiladi Kumar also turned into an MMA fighter for the 2015 sports drama Brothers, and he had a face-off with his on-screen brother Sidharth Malhotra. 

4. Randeep Hooda in Do Lafzon Ki Kahani

Randeep Hooda in Do Lafzon Ki Kahani
4/6

Randeep Hooda is known for putting blood and sweat into a character. His dedication to portraying the life of a professional boxer in Do Lafzon Ki Kahani left his fans stunned. 

5. Sunny Deol in Apne and Ghayal

Sunny Deol in Apne and Ghayal
5/6

Sunny Deol has impressed his fans by showing his boxing skills in Ghayal. Few years later, Deol's fans celebrated his return as an on-screen boxer with Apne.  

6. Dharamendra in Main Intekam Lunga

Dharamendra in Main Intekam Lunga
6/6

We end our list with Sunny Deol's father, veteran star Dharmendra. He is probably one of the early actors in Bollywood, who portrayed the life of a boxer on screen, and his fans still celebrate Main Intekam Lunga. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two earthquakes in span of one hour hit J&K's Katra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.