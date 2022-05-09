Vijay Deverakonda birthday: Photos that show Liger actor's luxurious lifestyle

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his 33rd birthday today. Have a look at the photos showing his extravagant lifestyle.
Vijay Deverakonda turns 33 on Monday, May 9. The actor, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Liger, loves to live his life king size and these photos are the proof of the same.
(All Images: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram)
1. Vijay Deverakonda's classy look
Vijay Deverakonda, who amazed everyone with his incredible performance as Arjun Reddy, looks hot and stylish in this grey suit at his luxurious home.
2. Vijay Deverakonda is the real foodie
In the first picture, the Dear Comrade actor is seen gorging on beers and burgers, and in the second one, he is seen enjoying his salad in a serene view.
3. Vijay Deverakonda owns a private jet
Vijay Deverakonda owns a lavish private jet that the actor uses for his personal and family travel. He is often seen relaxing in his jet in the photos.
4. Vijay Deverakonda with his family
Vijay Deverakonda is seen in the huge garden in his home with his parents Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, and his brother Anand, who is also an actor.
5. Vijay Deverakonda loves his pets
Vijay Deverakonda loves his two pet dogs named Storm and Chester, with whom he regularly shares adorable and cute photos on social media.
6. Vijay Deverakonda is a poser
Vijay is seen here posing in front of a mirror and also, along with his brother. From these pictures, it seems that the Mahanati actor loves getting himself clicked.
7. Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut
Vijay Deverakonda will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in Karan Johar-backed sports drama Liger. The film will also star boxing legend, Mike Tyson.