Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

Vijay and the cast and crew of Leo celebrated the film's success with a mega event dedicated to fans.
Vijay (also known as Thalapathy Vijay) celebrated the mega success of his latest film, Leo, with the presence of his fans and the film's cast and crew members. (Image source: Leo Instagram)
1. Vijay and the dream team enjoying the success
Here's Vijay, Trisha, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and others attending the success bash of Leo.
2. Vijay and Trisha smiling at fans' love
Here's Trisha and Vijay smiling at the love, and enjoying the success of Leo with fans.
3. Vijay giving back love to fans
Here's Vijay giving back love to his fans.
4. Vijay's gesture to his fans
Here's the masses' favourite Thalapathy Vijay waving at the fans.
5. The sparkling smile of success
Here's Vijay enjoying fans' performances before taking the centre stage to thank the audience for their love and acceptance towards Leo.
6. Vijay's Leo- A blazing blockbuster
Vijay's latest action Leo is the third instalment in Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), and it received a thunderous response at the box office. As per a media report, the action drama earned Rs 565 crore worldwide. Leo also stars Arjun Sarja, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.