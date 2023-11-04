Search icon
Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

Vijay and the cast and crew of Leo celebrated the film's success with a mega event dedicated to fans.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 04, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

Vijay (also known as Thalapathy Vijay) celebrated the mega success of his latest film, Leo, with the presence of his fans and the film's cast and crew members. (Image source: Leo Instagram)

1. Vijay and the dream team enjoying the success

Vijay and the dream team enjoying the success
1/6

Here's Vijay, Trisha, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and others attending the success bash of Leo. 



2. Vijay and Trisha smiling at fans' love

Vijay and Trisha smiling at fans' love
2/6

Here's Trisha and Vijay smiling at the love, and enjoying the success of Leo with fans. 



3. Vijay giving back love to fans

Vijay giving back love to fans
3/6

Here's Vijay giving back love to his fans. 



4. Vijay's gesture to his fans

Vijay's gesture to his fans
4/6

Here's the masses' favourite Thalapathy Vijay waving at the fans. 



5. The sparkling smile of success

The sparkling smile of success
5/6

Here's Vijay enjoying fans' performances before taking the centre stage to thank the audience for their love and acceptance towards Leo. 



6. Vijay's Leo- A blazing blockbuster

Vijay's Leo- A blazing blockbuster
6/6

Vijay's latest action Leo is the third instalment in Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), and it received a thunderous response at the box office. As per a media report, the action drama earned Rs 565 crore worldwide. Leo also stars Arjun Sarja, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. 



