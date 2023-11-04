trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobile

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

Vijay and the cast and crew of Leo celebrated the film's success with a mega event dedicated to fans.

Vijay (also known as Thalapathy Vijay) celebrated the mega success of his latest film, Leo, with the presence of his fans and the film's cast and crew members. (Image source: Leo Instagram)

1. Vijay and the dream team enjoying the success

1/6 Here's Vijay, Trisha, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and others attending the success bash of Leo.



2. Vijay and Trisha smiling at fans' love

2/6 Here's Trisha and Vijay smiling at the love, and enjoying the success of Leo with fans.



3. Vijay giving back love to fans

3/6 Here's Vijay giving back love to his fans.



4. Vijay's gesture to his fans

4/6 Here's the masses' favourite Thalapathy Vijay waving at the fans.



5. The sparkling smile of success

5/6 Here's Vijay enjoying fans' performances before taking the centre stage to thank the audience for their love and acceptance towards Leo.



6. Vijay's Leo- A blazing blockbuster