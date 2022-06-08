Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Venue, guest list, dress code details revealed

Film director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara are all set to tie the knot on June 9. Below are some key details of the upcoming nuptials.
Film director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara are all set to tie the knot on June 9. The wedding invite has already gone viral and fans can't wait to see the celebrity couple turn into bride and groom. Meanwhile, we bring you all the latest updates from the upcoming wedding. Check it out below.
1. Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Venue details revealed
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's wedding will take place at a popular, private resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, June 9. Vignesh had officially announced the wedding details in a press conference at Taj Club house, Chennai.
2. Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Dress code details out
As per a report in IANS, the dress code for the couple's wedding is 'ethnic pastels', in an effort to keep the wedding traditional and aesthetic.
3. Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Guest list revealed
The wedding of the couple will be quite an intimate affair and will take place in the presence of their close friends and family. An IANS report states that among the selected few from the film industry and the world of politics, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and actors Rajinikanth and Ajith will be attending the high-profile event. Additionally, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will reportedly be attending the wedding and the reception.
4. Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Invitation video goes viral
Featuring the illustrations of a Tamil bride and groom, the wedding video invitation of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, set to the background score of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, their first collaboration together, surfaced online recently and has gone viral on the internet.
5. Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Tight security arrangements in place
According to reports, guests who have been invited to the couple's wedding will be getting a special code before the wedding. Sources close to the couple say that the wedding has revealed that special arrangements have been put in place to ensure security.
A Sangeet ceremony is to take place on Wednesday before the wedding on Thursday morning.
6. Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Marriage video rights sold to OTT platform
As per several media reports, the wedding footage of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara has been sold to an OTT platform at a whopping amount. The video will be turned into a documentary that will stream on Netflix.