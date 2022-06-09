Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Filmmaker drops captivating photos, calls his wife 'Kanmani, Kadambari'

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's dreamy wedding photos will melt your heart. Have a look at the stunning pictures here.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the star couple from the South Indian cinema, married each other at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram on June 9. Here are the lovely photos from their marriage ceremony, which the filmmaker Shivan dropped on his Instagram account. (All images: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)
1. 'Just married Nayanthara', says Vignesh Shivan
Sharing the first photo from their wedding ceremony, the filmmaker expressed his excitement and wrote, "On a scale of 10...She’s Nayan & am the one. By God’s Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara".
2. Vignesh Shivan calls Nayanthara his 'Thangamey, Kanmani, Kadambari'
The director captioned the next set of dreamy photos as, "Am Married...Jus the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my #Thangamey! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife!".
3. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's wedding guests
Many bigwigs from the Indian film industry such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Mani Ratnam, and others attended the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.
4. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's relationship
The couple have been in a relationship for over six years after meeting on the sets of Vignesh's directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015 starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.
5. 'From Nayan mam to my wife', writes Vignesh Shivan
Dropping this beautiful photo of Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "From Nayan mam...to Kadambari...to #Thangamey....to my baby....and then my Uyir....and also my Kanmani....and now....MY WIFE".
6. Vignesh Shivan thanks the universe and their parents
"Blessed thanking the universe and our parents", captioned the director, whose last film starring Nayanthara was the hit romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal released in April.