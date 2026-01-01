Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 01, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
1.Vidya Balan
Born on January 1, 1979, Vidya Balan began her journey with television and music videos before stepping into films. Vidya’s confidence, love for Indian attire, and strong opinions set her apart, making her a role model for many women across generations.
2.Vidya Balan’s career in Bollywood
Vidya made her Hindi film debut with Parineeta in 2005, which earned her critical acclaim. Films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and Tumhari Sulu cemented her place as a powerhouse performer.
3.Vidya Balan’s rumoured link-ups
Like many actors, Vidya was linked with a few co-stars during her early years. She was rumoured to be close to Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, and Shahid Kapoor. She handled rumours with dignity and made it clear that her focus remained on meaningful work rather than headlines.
4.Marriage, personal life
Vidya married film producer and businessman Siddharth Roy Kapur on December 14, 2012, in a private ceremony that blended South Indian and Punjabi traditions.
5.Awards and achievements
Vidya Balan’s talent has been widely recognised. She has won one National Film Award, six Filmfare Awards, and received the prestigious Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian cinema.