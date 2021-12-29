Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Patralekha-Rajkummar Rao: Biggest celebrity weddings of 2021

As we bid adieu to this year, let's revisit the celebrity weddings that became the talk of the town in 2021.

The follow-up year to a tough 2020 wasn't exactly the kind of "normal" that everyone was hoping for, but it did give us some headlines that didn't have to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the beautiful celebrity weddings.

2021 has seen a number of celebrity weddings, right from the royal Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar's intimate ceremony.

Celebrity weddings have been trendsetters for a long time now, be it giving us new goals for destinations or breaking away from the stereotypes. This year's wedding season has been high on creativity and some unusual practices. Social media has been flooded with the most dreamy pictures of celebrity sweethearts.