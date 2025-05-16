5 . Vicky Kaushal new beard look

Vicky Kaushal recently unveiled a fresh new look, ditching his long and bushy beard for a sleek, trimmed hairstyle. This transformation comes after wrapping up the shoot for his upcoming film "Chhava". His new haircut, features a sharp, short cut that accentuates his features. Fans are thrilled with his new appearance, praising his transformation.