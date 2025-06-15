1 . Vedang Raina and Sharvari

Vedang Raina, who gained popularity with The Archies, will be seen opposite Sharvari Wagh in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming untitled romantic drama. This marks the first collaboration between the two young actors and their first project under the master of modern love stories, Imtiaz Ali. The film is expected to explore a soulful, musically driven narrative, a hallmark of Ali’s storytelling and fans are already excited to see this promising pair light up the screen with their chemistry.