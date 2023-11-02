trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobile

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Let's take a look at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's photos from their wedding ceremony.

On Thursday, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in picturesque Italy, and the couple dropped photos after their wedding. Other photos from the internet captured famous celebrities and guests attending the wedding ceremony. Let's take a look at the photos.

1. Meet the newlywed couple: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

1/6 Here's the photo of the newlywed couple, Varun Tej with Lavanya Tripathi.



2. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi paint town red with love

2/6 Here's another photo of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi embracing each other and looking adorable in their latest photoshoot.



3. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi breaking the internet with their love

4. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi with Allu Arjun

4/6 National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun attended Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding with his family.



5. Ram Charan sharing a smile with Pawan Kalyan

5/6 Ram Charan and his uncle, superstar Pawan Kalyan also attended the wedding. In this photo, both actors were seen sharing a lighter moment during the ceremony.



6. One big happy family photo at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding