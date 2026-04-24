Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 24, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
1.Wow:
On the occasion of Varun Dhawan’s birthday, a new song titled 'Wow (Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona)' from his upcoming movie has been released today. The energetic track marks a fresh celebration in his musical journey and adds excitement to his latest project.
2.Besharmi Ki Height:
From the movie Main Tera Hero, 'Besharmi Ki Height' highlighted Varun Dhawan’s comic timing, stylish attitude and strong screen presence, making it a popular entertainer among fans.
3.Badri Ki Dulhania:
The superhit track 'Badri Ki Dulhania' from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania became a wedding anthem across India, known for its catchy beats, colourful visuals and festive vibe.
4.Tamma Tamma Again:
The recreated blockbuster 'Tamma Tamma Again' from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania showcased Varun Dhawan’s high-energy dance performance and became a nationwide dance sensation.
Also read: Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's life: ‘I could not do anything’
5.Saturday Saturday:
The hit party track 'Saturday Saturday' from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania became an instant chartbuster. Featuring Varun Dhawan in a lively avatar, the song remains a youth favourite even today.