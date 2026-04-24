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Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

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Arijit Singh supports Indie album, sings Laiyaan after quiting Bollywood playback singing, calls it 'great opportunity to connect back'

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Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

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Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

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Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

On the occasion of Varun Dhawan’s birthday, fans are celebrating his Bollywood journey through his popular songs. From the new 'Wow', 'Saturday Saturday' to 'Besharmi Ki Height' and other hits, he has delivered high-energy performances that remain party favourites.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 24, 2026, 03:35 PM IST

1.Wow:

Wow:
1

On the occasion of Varun Dhawan’s birthday, a new song titled 'Wow (Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona)' from his upcoming movie has been released today. The energetic track marks a fresh celebration in his musical journey and adds excitement to his latest project.

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2.Besharmi Ki Height:

Besharmi Ki Height:
2

From the movie Main Tera Hero, 'Besharmi Ki Height' highlighted Varun Dhawan’s comic timing, stylish attitude and strong screen presence, making it a popular entertainer among fans.

3.Badri Ki Dulhania:

Badri Ki Dulhania:
3

The superhit track 'Badri Ki Dulhania' from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania became a wedding anthem across India, known for its catchy beats, colourful visuals and festive vibe.

4.Tamma Tamma Again:

Tamma Tamma Again:
4

The recreated blockbuster 'Tamma Tamma Again' from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania showcased Varun Dhawan’s high-energy dance performance and became a nationwide dance sensation.

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5.Saturday Saturday:

Saturday Saturday:
5

The hit party track 'Saturday Saturday' from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania became an instant chartbuster. Featuring Varun Dhawan in a lively avatar, the song remains a youth favourite even today.

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