Valentine's Day 2022: From Vicky-Katrina to Arjun-Malaika, here's how celebs celebrated love

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of their horror film 'Alone' in 2015, fell in love with each other, and tied the knot in 2016. Describing what true love means to her and how she never knew its essence before meeting Karan, the 'Raaz' actress wrote, "He is Love. Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial . Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you. Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you. Love doesn’t judge you. Love makes you glow. Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy. I can go on and on and on. She continued and extended her V-Day greeting to everyone as she added, "Wish everyone finds their one true love. Happy Valentines Day to all and to my love @iamksgofficial". (Image credit: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)