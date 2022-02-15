Valentine's Day 2022: From Vicky-Katrina to Arjun-Malaika, here's how celebs celebrated love

Celebrity couples including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor left no stone unturned in showering love on their partners.
On Valentine's Day, celebrity couples including Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar left no stone unturned in showering love on their partners. They posted adorable pictures with each other and penned romantic notes.
Take a look:
1. Bipasha Basu- Karan Grover
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of their horror film 'Alone' in 2015, fell in love with each other, and tied the knot in 2016. Describing what true love means to her and how she never knew its essence before meeting Karan, the 'Raaz' actress wrote, "He is Love. Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial . Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you. Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you. Love doesn’t judge you. Love makes you glow. Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy. I can go on and on and on. She continued and extended her V-Day greeting to everyone as she added, "Wish everyone finds their one true love. Happy Valentines Day to all and to my love @iamksgofficial". (Image credit: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
2. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora made sure to wish her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor with a mushy photo on Valentine's Day 2022. On Instagram, the actress posted a snapshot of herself wearing shorts and a top, while Arjun Kapoor was dressed in a t-shirt and joggers. She captioned the photo ‘mine’ along with a red heart emoji. (Image credit: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
3. Neha Kakkar- Rohanpreet Singh
Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Kakkar posted lovey-dovey photos with Rohanpreet in which the couple can be seen kissing each other and cutting the chocolate cake. (Photo credit: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)
4. Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal
On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and dropped a series of cozy pictures with Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters." Even Vicky Kaushal commented on the photos and wrote, "My Valentine forever." (Photo credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)
5. Mouni Roy- Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy took to Instagram and dropped a series of unseen pictures with Suraj Nambiar. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Err’yday is sooooo freaking fun with you ..Happy love day baby.” (Photo credit: Mouni Roy/Instagram)