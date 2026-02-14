Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines to all departments, check details
Shahid Afridi offers tactical blueprint as Pakistan eye big win over India in T20 World Cup 2026
Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts elected, know who they are
BJP raises eyebrows as it wins a seat in Bangladesh elections, here's how
Malavika Mohanan silences trolls, shares The Raja Saab's BTS footage, confirms she did her own stunts: ‘In the case…’
Will India, Pakistan players shake hands during T20 World Cup clash? Salman Agha breaks silence
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on TV, online?
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC steps in ahead of IND vs PAK showdown; India gain crucial advantage
Not Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha names Pakistan's real 'trump card' ahead of IND vs PAK clash
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Feb 14, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
1.Ritesh & Dimple Bawri - nira balance
After reversing his lifestyle diseases through disciplined changes to his routine, Ritesh Bawri co-founded what was once called BreatheAgain, now known as nirā balance, with his wife, Dimple Bawri, more than a decade ago. They have been guiding clients across India and the world towards practical, sustainable health resolutions. What began as a personal struggle grew into a shared purpose, helping high performers restore metabolic balance and build lasting well-being through science and genuine care. They later expanded this work through the nirā platform, a daily companion that offers biomarker tracking, personalised support and effortless nutrition, integrating smart diagnostics with Upekkhā. He leads science and systems with empathy, while she takes charge of food, ensuring it is delicious while keeping nutrition, culture, and preferences in mind, making it effortless to follow. Together, they bring effortless nutrition, science and warmth to a lasting brand that transforms lives for the better.
2.Vivek Prabhakar & Shubhra Chadda - Chumbak
Co-founders Shubhra Chadda and Vivek Prabhakar rooted their brand Chumbak in a quirky design sensibility and a passion for flawless quality. Shubhra had long considered entrepreneurship but hesitated to leave a secure corporate role. In 2008, after her daughter’s birth, she chose to start afresh. She envisioned Chumbak, starting with key chains, while Vivek backed the plan and later left his job to join her full-time. They even sold their home to fund the company, placing faith in each other as much as the idea they wanted to bring to life. What began with small souvenirs grew into a beloved national label. Today, their products exude the same warmth, affection and camaraderie that define their own bond.
3.Varun Alagh & Ghazal Alagh - Mamaearth
Founders of Mamaearth, Ghazal and Varun Alagh, built their company from a deeply personal concern. When they could not find toxin-free products for their newborn’s sensitive skin, they chose to create safer options themselves. Varun brought FMCG and brand-building experience, while Ghazal added design insight and a mother’s attention to detail. What began as late-night research at home soon grew into a trusted direct-to-consumer label serving families across India. They balanced parenthood with long hours and financial risk, supporting each other at every step. Today, the brand records annual revenues of nearly Rs 964 crore and stands as proof that friendship, trust and shared resolve can turn a dream into lasting success.
4.Vineeta Singh & Kaushik Mukherjee - SUGAR Cosmetics
Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee shaped their homegrown brand, SUGAR Cosmetics, with grit and mutual trust. Vineeta had once declined a well-paid job offer, choosing risk over comfort, while Kaushik stood beside her with steady, practical advice. In 2015, they launched SUGAR with just two products designed for Indian skin tones, working late nights, stretching savings and learning as they went. Vineeta focused on product and branding, and Kaushik managed operations and growth, each trusting the other’s judgment. From a small online start-up, the business expanded to stores nationwide. Today, SUGAR sells over 6,50,000 units a month and reports Rs 505 crore in revenue, thanks to their shared resolve and hard work.
5.Disha Singh & Pradeep Krishnakumar - Zouk
Disha and Pradeep’s journey into entrepreneurship began during a visit to Kutch, when Disha noticed skilled artisans struggling to sell their work. She then decided to adapt traditional crafts into modern, vegan accessories. She launched Zouk on her own, while Pradeep supported her after work, helping at exhibitions and connecting with clients. As the brand gained traction, he came on board full-time, adding structure and scale while she led design and product. Working side by side, they built a brand that now partners with hundreds of artisans. Their company reflects their relationship, steady, grounded and shaped by patience and belief in building something meaningful together.