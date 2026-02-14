Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

1 . Ritesh & Dimple Bawri - nira balance

1

After reversing his lifestyle diseases through disciplined changes to his routine, Ritesh Bawri co-founded what was once called BreatheAgain, now known as nirā balance, with his wife, Dimple Bawri, more than a decade ago. They have been guiding clients across India and the world towards practical, sustainable health resolutions. What began as a personal struggle grew into a shared purpose, helping high performers restore metabolic balance and build lasting well-being through science and genuine care. They later expanded this work through the nirā platform, a daily companion that offers biomarker tracking, personalised support and effortless nutrition, integrating smart diagnostics with Upekkhā. He leads science and systems with empathy, while she takes charge of food, ensuring it is delicious while keeping nutrition, culture, and preferences in mind, making it effortless to follow. Together, they bring effortless nutrition, science and warmth to a lasting brand that transforms lives for the better.