US-Israel-Iran war: From Feroz Khan to John Abraham, meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots

The ongoing conflict in Middle East, with US and Israel tensions with Iran, has brought attention to Bollywood actors with Iranian roots. Some notable actors include Elnaaz Norouzi, Mandana Karimi, Sajjad Delafrooz, John Abraham, and Boman Irani.

Varsha Agarwal | Mar 13, 2026, 03:58 PM IST

1.Mumtaz

Mumtaz
1

Yesteryear actor Mumtaz was born to parents  Abdol Salim Askari(a dry fruits vendor) and Shadi Habib Agha, who hailed from Mashhad, Iran. Her father hailed from a family of imams. She was born one year before her parents got divorced. 

2.Feroz Khan & family

Feroz Khan & family
2

Feroz Khan, born Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan,  was a legendary Indian actor, director, and producer born to Fatima, who was of Iranian background with Persian ancestry. His father, Sadiq Ali Khan Tanoli, was an Afghan immigrant from Ghazni province of Afghanistan. Hence, his entire family, including Fardeen Khan, has Iranian roots.

 

3.Boman Irani

Boman Irani
3

Born in Mumbai to an Irani Zoroastrian family, Boman Irani has deep roots in Iran. His father, Rustam Irani, passed away before he was born,. 

4.John Abraham

John Abraham
4

John Abraham, well-known Bollywood actor, was born into a family of mixed religious and ethnic heritage. His father is a Malayali Syrian Christian from Kerala and his mother is an Irani Zoroastrian, who has 21 cousins living in Iran, specifically in Yazd and Shiraz.

5.Elnaaz Norouzi

Elnaaz Norouzi
5

Born in Iran in the early 1990s, Elnaaz Norouzi moved with her family to Germany at the age of 8. She is best known for roles in Sacred Games, Abhay, Made in Heaven, and Kandahar. 

6.Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi
6

Born in Tehran to a Muslim family with an Iranian-Indian father and a Persian mother, Mandana Karimi started as a flight attendant before moving to modeling, working in the Middle East, and eventually moving to India. She is best known for her roles in  Bhaag Johnny (2015) and Roy, and appearances on reality shows Bigg Boss 9 (runner-up) and Lock Upp.

7.Sajjad Delafrooz

Sajjad Delafrooz
7

Born in Iran, raised in the UAE, Sajjad Delafrooz  is known for his work in Bollywood films and web series, including Special OPS and Freddy.  He gained fame for playing the antagonist opposite Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai.

