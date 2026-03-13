US-Israel-Iran war: From Feroz Khan to John Abraham, meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots

6 . Mandana Karimi

Born in Tehran to a Muslim family with an Iranian-Indian father and a Persian mother, Mandana Karimi started as a flight attendant before moving to modeling, working in the Middle East, and eventually moving to India. She is best known for her roles in Bhaag Johnny (2015) and Roy, and appearances on reality shows Bigg Boss 9 (runner-up) and Lock Upp.