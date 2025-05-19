1 . Dabidi Dibidi

In the 2025 Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, Urvashi Rautela's performance in Dabidi Dibidi alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna ignited controversy. Critics labeled the choreography as vulgar, highlighting the significant age gap between the 30-year-old actress and the 64-year-old actor. Urvashi defended the song as a tribute to Balakrishna's fans, emphasising that the dance moves were crafted to resonate with their expectations.