Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more

Union Minister Smriti Irani hosts daughter Shanelle's wedding reception.
Former actor and current Union Minister of India, Smriti Irani, hosted a star-studded wedding reception for her daughter Shanelle Irani on Friday. The reception was attended by Irani's ex-colleagues and Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, and Ronit Roy. Shanelle got engaged to Arjun in 2021, and their wedding celebrations reportedly began on February 7 with various ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, and sangeet.
1. Shah Rukh Khan attends the wedding reception
Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Pathaan, was one of the guests at the wedding reception. He looked handsome in an all-black suit and posed for a photo with Smriti Irani, her husband Zubin Irani, and Mouni Roy, who wore a mint green saree.
2. Mouni Roy shares photos from the celebrations
Mouni Roy, who played Krishna Tulsi alongside Smriti Irani's Tulsi on Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding reception. She congratulated Shanelle and Arjun on their wedding and wished them a happy and meaningful journey ahead.
3. Ronit Roy expresses gratitude
Ronit Roy, who played Mihir Virani opposite Smriti in Kyuki…, shared photos from the wedding reception and expressed his gratitude to his former colleague and friend. He also congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a blissful wedded life ahead.
4. The wedding festivities
The wedding festivities reportedly began on February 7 and included haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding reception was attended by many Bollywood stars and Irani's ex-colleagues, making it a star-studded event.