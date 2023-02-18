Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more

Former actor and current Union Minister of India, Smriti Irani, hosted a star-studded wedding reception for her daughter Shanelle Irani on Friday. The reception was attended by Irani's ex-colleagues and Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, and Ronit Roy. Shanelle got engaged to Arjun in 2021, and their wedding celebrations reportedly began on February 7 with various ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, and sangeet.