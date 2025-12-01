Udit Narayan's 70th Birthday: A look at his evergreen songs that shaped generations of Bollywood music

From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences
Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...
Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest
What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape voters' list in 12 states?
BCCI to take a call on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's relationship with Gautam Gambhir, reports claim...
Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan 'is not free with his opinion', mocks him: 'Can you imagine if I had married...'
Designing Kindness: Interview with India’s Global Graphic Voice, Nitya Bellani
Profiles Exclusive: Surendra Banait - The Leader Who Made Besa-Beltarodi Future
Mrunal Thakur finally breaks silence on dating rumours with Dhanush, Shreyas Iyer: 'They talk, we...'
Bihar Legislative Assembly session begins today, newly elected MLAs highlight key issues
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 01, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
1.Why Udit Narayan is special
Udit Narayan is special for his awards and honours, including the prestigious Padma Shri, and his multilingual talent, having sung in many Indian languages. Lata Mangeshkar dubbed him the 'Prince of Playback Singing' because of his timeless voice, which works well with a variety of actors and musical genres to create timeless classics. He is a timeless symbol of Indian music because of these attributes.
2.Popular romantic songs
Some of his most beloved romantic hits include:Pehla Nasha - Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Aye Mere Humsafar - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Dhak Dhak Karne Laga - Beta Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Bairi Piya - Devdas
3.Journey in Bollywood
Over the course of his decades-long career, Udit Narayan has evolved from a novice to a leading playback vocalist. He contributed to numerous successful songs while working with top actors and music directors. His journey is proof of skill, diligence, and tenacity.
4.Legacy and impact
The timeless songs that continue to move people of all ages are the source of Udit Narayan's legacy and influence. His music evokes feelings, memories, and romantic tales on screen; it is more than just melodies. He has left a lasting impression on Indian music, inspiring innumerable young singers and continuing to be an industry role model.
Also read: Manisha Koirala defies beauty norms at 55, embraces grey hair boldly; See pics
5.Fan love and celebrations
Udit Narayan's songs are performed at weddings, parties, and other special events all over India and the world, and he has a huge fan base. Fans commemorate his music on his birthday and other significant occasions, demonstrating the enduring appeal of his songs to listeners of all ages.