ENTERTAINMENT

Udit Narayan's 70th Birthday: A look at his evergreen songs that shaped generations of Bollywood music

Udit Narayan, 70, is a legendary singer known for his timeless romantic Bollywood songs.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 01, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

1.Why Udit Narayan is special

Why Udit Narayan is special
1

Udit Narayan is special for his awards and honours, including the prestigious Padma Shri, and his multilingual talent, having sung in many Indian languages. Lata Mangeshkar dubbed him the 'Prince of Playback Singing' because of his timeless voice, which works well with a variety of actors and musical genres to create timeless classics. He is a timeless symbol of Indian music because of these attributes.

2.Popular romantic songs

Popular romantic songs
2

Some of his most beloved romantic hits include:

Pehla Nasha - Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Aye Mere Humsafar - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Dhak Dhak Karne Laga - Beta Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Bairi Piya - Devdas

3.Journey in Bollywood

Journey in Bollywood
3

Over the course of his decades-long career, Udit Narayan has evolved from a novice to a leading playback vocalist. He contributed to numerous successful songs while working with top actors and music directors. His journey is proof of skill, diligence, and tenacity.

4.Legacy and impact

Legacy and impact
4

The timeless songs that continue to move people of all ages are the source of Udit Narayan's legacy and influence. His music evokes feelings, memories, and romantic tales on screen; it is more than just melodies. He has left a lasting impression on Indian music, inspiring innumerable young singers and continuing to be an industry role model. 

5.Fan love and celebrations

Fan love and celebrations
5

Udit Narayan's songs are performed at weddings, parties, and other special events all over India and the world, and he has a huge fan base. Fans commemorate his music on his birthday and other significant occasions, demonstrating the enduring appeal of his songs to listeners of all ages.

