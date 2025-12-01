Udit Narayan's 70th Birthday: A look at his evergreen songs that shaped generations of Bollywood music

1 . Why Udit Narayan is special

Udit Narayan is special for his awards and honours, including the prestigious Padma Shri, and his multilingual talent, having sung in many Indian languages. Lata Mangeshkar dubbed him the 'Prince of Playback Singing' because of his timeless voice, which works well with a variety of actors and musical genres to create timeless classics. He is a timeless symbol of Indian music because of these attributes.