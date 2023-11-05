‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Amala Paul marries Jagat Desai in an intimate wedding ceremony, shares pics on Instagram.
Popular south actress Amala Paul recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Jagat Desai and now, the actress got married in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, November 5 in Kochi, Kerala. The couple announced the big news by sharing romantic pics from their wedding on Instagram.
1. Amala Paul marries Jagat Desai
On Sunday, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai took to their Instagram and shared some romantic pictures from their wedding and penned a beautiful note announcing the big news.
2. Amala Paul and Jagat Desai romantic pics
Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, “Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime.” and added hashtags married and twin flame.
3. Amala Paul and Jagat Desai's outfits
The couple opted for an intimate wedding ceremony and twinned in lilac-colored outfits. Jagat Desai was seen wearing a lilac and white sherwani and Amala wore a lehenga with a green neckpiece.
4. Netizens shower love on the newlyweds
Netizens congratulated the couple on their big day and showered love and blessings in the comments section. One of the comments read, “Super happy for both of you.” Another wrote, “You guys look so lovely.” Another fan wrote, “wishing you both a beautiful journey ahead.”
5. Amala Paul and Jagat Desai look adorable
In the pictures, the couple could be seen drowning in each other's eyes and walking hand in hand. The couple also shared a picture on their story locking their lips and sharing a romantic kiss.