Twinkle Khanna to Sushmita Sen: 5 Bollywood women who are redefining success on their own terms

3 . Kajol

3

Celebrated as one of the most versatile and impactful actresses, Kajol leaves no stone unturned to challenge herself with complex roles and challenging narratives. With bold choices and timeless charisma, Kajol continues to remain an influential figure, paving the way for aspiring actors. She starred in the latest release Maa, and kept audiences on the edge-of-their-seats with her impeccable acting range. Now, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are coming together for a talk show, Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle, where they bring up bold, unfiltered, and unapologetic conversations and experiences.