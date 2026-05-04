TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics

2 . Trisha-Vijay rumours & elections

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There have been long-standing rumours linking Trisha with actor Vijay, but there is no confirmed evidence of a relationship. On the political front, Vijay has launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and expressed plans to enter electoral politics. However, specific election participation should be verified with official announcements. And today's the election results day, Trisha has gone to the temple.