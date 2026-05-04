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TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics

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TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics

Trisha Krishnan celebrated her birthday with a visit to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, while the Assembly election results are being announced today and Vijay is contesting from Tamil Nadu.

Anshika Pandey | May 04, 2026, 10:25 AM IST

1.Trisha Krishnan's birthday:

Trisha Krishnan's birthday:
1

Popular South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan, who turned 43, celebrates her birthday on May 4 and is known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema, often keeping her celebrations private and simple. She continues to remain one of the most popular and admired stars in the South Indian film industry.

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2.Trisha-Vijay rumours & elections

Trisha-Vijay rumours & elections
2

There have been long-standing rumours linking Trisha with actor Vijay, but there is no confirmed evidence of a relationship. On the political front, Vijay has launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and expressed plans to enter electoral politics. However, specific election participation should be verified with official announcements. And today's the election results day, Trisha has gone to the temple.

3.Trisha’s Tirupati visit:

Trisha’s Tirupati visit:
3

Trisha marked her birthday with a spiritual visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati. She is known to prefer meaningful, quiet celebrations and temple visits are a common way many celebrities observe special occasions.

4.Trisha-Vijay relationship and Vijay's first wife:

Trisha-Vijay relationship and Vijay's first wife:
4

Rumours about Trisha Krishnan and Vijay began after their films like Ghilli (2004) and Thirupaachi (2005), but neither has confirmed any relationship. Vijay has been married to Sangeetha Sornalingam since 1999, and there is no record of divorce or separation. These claims remain unverified speculation.

Also read: Ahead of West Bengal election results, Vir Das reveals he's 'not Bengali'

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5.Vijay’s political journey:

Vijay’s political journey:
5

Vijay officially launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2024, marking his formal entry into politics after years of fan-driven social work initiatives. His party is still in its early stages and his electoral strategy and future participation will depend on official announcements and public response.

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