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Sejjil’s Dance: Seven minutes to impact

Sejjil’s Dance: Seven minutes to impact

Middle East conflict, strait of Hormuz disruption and India’s energy security concerns

Middle East conflict, strait of Hormuz disruption and India’s energy security co

Sneha Ullal recalls when she met Aishwarya Rai after her Bollywood debut, requested superstar 'don't hate me': 'She took offence'

Sneha Ullal recalls when she met Aishwarya Rai after her Bollywood debut

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Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian takes spotlight: Know why they broke up, relationship timeline decoded

Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian

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Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian takes spotlight: Know why they broke up, relationship timeline decoded

Trisha Krishnan’s 2015 engagement to entrepreneur Varun Manian ended after a few months. She later revealed the reason was Varun had asked her to quit acting after marriage. Unwilling to compromise her career and independence, Trisha chose to call off the engagement.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 17, 2026, 10:52 AM IST

1.Relationship begins

Relationship begins
1

Trisha Krishnan and Varun Manian’s romance became public in late 2014. The couple’s relationship quickly caught media and fan attention, with their growing bond hinting at a serious future together.

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2.Engagement ceremony (January 2015)

Engagement ceremony (January 2015)
2

On January 23, 2015, Trisha and Varun got engaged in a private ceremony in Chennai, attended by close family and friends. Trisha looked radiant in a customised sari, marking what seemed like a joyful start to their future.

3.Rising rumours of trouble

Rising rumours of trouble
3

Just weeks after Valentine’s Day, rumours began swirling that the couple was facing differences over lifestyle and career priorities. Public sightings became rare, suggesting cracks were forming in the relationship.

4.Engagement called off (May 2015)

Engagement called off (May 2015)
4

By May 2015, Trisha publicly confirmed the engagement had been called off. She tweeted that she was 'happy, single and thankful,' amid widespread media coverage and fan curiosity about the breakup.

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5.Choosing passion, Career and relationship with Vijay

Choosing passion, Career and relationship with Vijay
5

Trisha ended her engagement with Varun Manian because he wanted her to quit acting, and she prioritised her career over compromise. In recent years, her friendship and on-screen chemistry with Tamil superstar Vijay have sparked rumours about a possible relationship, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

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Sejjil’s Dance: Seven minutes to impact
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Middle East conflict, strait of Hormuz disruption and India’s energy security co
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