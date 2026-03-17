Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian takes spotlight: Know why they broke up, relationship timeline decoded

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 17, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
1.Relationship begins
Trisha Krishnan and Varun Manian’s romance became public in late 2014. The couple’s relationship quickly caught media and fan attention, with their growing bond hinting at a serious future together.
2.Engagement ceremony (January 2015)
On January 23, 2015, Trisha and Varun got engaged in a private ceremony in Chennai, attended by close family and friends. Trisha looked radiant in a customised sari, marking what seemed like a joyful start to their future.
3.Rising rumours of trouble
Just weeks after Valentine’s Day, rumours began swirling that the couple was facing differences over lifestyle and career priorities. Public sightings became rare, suggesting cracks were forming in the relationship.
4.Engagement called off (May 2015)
By May 2015, Trisha publicly confirmed the engagement had been called off. She tweeted that she was 'happy, single and thankful,' amid widespread media coverage and fan curiosity about the breakup.
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5.Choosing passion, Career and relationship with Vijay
Trisha ended her engagement with Varun Manian because he wanted her to quit acting, and she prioritised her career over compromise. In recent years, her friendship and on-screen chemistry with Tamil superstar Vijay have sparked rumours about a possible relationship, though nothing has been officially confirmed.