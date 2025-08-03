Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other leading ladies of Bollywood with blockbuster projects lined-up

These six Bollywood actresses are not just shining on screen, they’re gearing up for some of the most talked-about projects in the industry. From intense dramas to big-banner rom-coms and thrillers, their upcoming lineups prove they’re the ones to watch in the coming months.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 03, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

1.Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh
1

Following her impactful roles in Aap Jaisa Koi and Metro... In Dino, Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for a powerful courtroom drama that promises intense storytelling. Adding to the buzz is Gustaakh Ishq, a romantic drama in development where she is expected to star opposite her rumoured partner, Vijay Varma.

2.Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri
2

Triptii Dimri continues to rise as a leading face of Bollywood. She recently stepped in for Deepika Padukone in Spirit, directed by Animal fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In addition, she is all set to team up with the acclaimed Vishal Bhardwaj for a yet-untitled film that’s expected to showcase her in a never-seen-before avatar.

3.Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna
3

Rashmika Mandanna is expanding her Bollywood footprint with exciting new projects. She will star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Thama, a spooky-yet-hilarious entry into Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. Also lined up are Cocktail 2, where she shares the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, and a mysterious project titled Mysaa, which is still under wraps.

4.Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
4

Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll with a diverse lineup of films. From the glamorous Param Sundari to the light-hearted entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and the much-anticipated Peddi, she’s juggling a mix of genres, showcasing her range and commercial appeal.

5.Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
5

Ananya Panday is all set to charm audiences with a series of romantic comedies. She headlines Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Chand Mera Dil, both expected to add a fresh spark to the rom-com genre. She’ll also be returning in sequels to two fan-favourite titles, Call Me Bae 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan 2, further cementing her presence in youth-centric cinema.

6.Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
6

Alia Bhatt is stepping into action mode with Alpha, YRF’s first-ever female-led spy thriller, marking a bold new chapter in her career. She’s also reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor for Love and War, a period love story already generating major buzz.

