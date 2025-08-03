Triptii Dimri, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other leading ladies of Bollywood with blockbuster projects lined-up

3 . Rashmika Mandanna

3

Rashmika Mandanna is expanding her Bollywood footprint with exciting new projects. She will star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Thama, a spooky-yet-hilarious entry into Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. Also lined up are Cocktail 2, where she shares the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, and a mysterious project titled Mysaa, which is still under wraps.