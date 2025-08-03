Triptii Dimri, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other leading ladies of Bollywood with blockbuster projects lined-up

What is the new FastTag annual pass? To be launched on..; Check price, activation, steps to apply, other details
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 03, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
1.Fatima Sana Shaikh
Following her impactful roles in Aap Jaisa Koi and Metro... In Dino, Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for a powerful courtroom drama that promises intense storytelling. Adding to the buzz is Gustaakh Ishq, a romantic drama in development where she is expected to star opposite her rumoured partner, Vijay Varma.
2.Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri continues to rise as a leading face of Bollywood. She recently stepped in for Deepika Padukone in Spirit, directed by Animal fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In addition, she is all set to team up with the acclaimed Vishal Bhardwaj for a yet-untitled film that’s expected to showcase her in a never-seen-before avatar.
3.Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna is expanding her Bollywood footprint with exciting new projects. She will star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Thama, a spooky-yet-hilarious entry into Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. Also lined up are Cocktail 2, where she shares the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, and a mysterious project titled Mysaa, which is still under wraps.
4.Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll with a diverse lineup of films. From the glamorous Param Sundari to the light-hearted entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and the much-anticipated Peddi, she’s juggling a mix of genres, showcasing her range and commercial appeal.
5.Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday is all set to charm audiences with a series of romantic comedies. She headlines Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Chand Mera Dil, both expected to add a fresh spark to the rom-com genre. She’ll also be returning in sequels to two fan-favourite titles, Call Me Bae 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan 2, further cementing her presence in youth-centric cinema.
6.Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is stepping into action mode with Alpha, YRF’s first-ever female-led spy thriller, marking a bold new chapter in her career. She’s also reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor for Love and War, a period love story already generating major buzz.