Tridha Choudhury's super glamorous bold photos will make your jaws drop

Tridha Choudhury keeps breaking the internet by sharing her sexy bold photos on Instagram.
Actress Trisha Choudhury, who has starred in Bengali and Telugu films and appeared in a couple of famous OTT shows, is known to set the internet on fire through her ultra sizzling photos that she shares on her Instagram handle. She will soon be making her Hindi film debut in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera'. Check out some of her bold pictures here. (All images: Tridha Choudhury/Instagram)
1. Tridha Choudhury raises the glam quotient
Tridha is seen raising the glam quotient to higher levels in these hot pictures. Netizens flock to her comments section to drop fiery and red heart emojis showering their love on the actress.
2. Tridha Choudhury loves Dubai
The actress often drops pictures from her vacation on her social media. This photo of her in an infinity pool with the backdrop of the Dubai skyline proves her love for Dubai.
3. Tridha Choudhury is water baby
In this viral photo, Tridha can be seen holding a cute teddy bear in an infinity pool with Dubai's high-rise buildings in the background.
4. Tridha Choudhury in yellow bikini
Tridha, who gained fame after heading the Star Plus show 'Dahleez', sports a yellow bikini in these super glamorous photos that will surely make your jaws drop.
5. Tridha Choudhury - OTT shows
Tridha Choudhury was seen in the Amazon Prime Video music-based fictional series 'Bandish Bandits' and in the MX Player's crime drama 'Aashram' led by Bobby Deol.
6. Tridha Choudhury - Shamshera
Tridha Choudhury will be making her Bollywood debut in Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor's 'Shamshera'. The period action drama releases on July 22, 2022.