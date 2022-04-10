Tridha Choudhury's super glamorous bold photos will make your jaws drop

Actress Trisha Choudhury, who has starred in Bengali and Telugu films and appeared in a couple of famous OTT shows, is known to set the internet on fire through her ultra sizzling photos that she shares on her Instagram handle. She will soon be making her Hindi film debut in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera'. Check out some of her bold pictures here. (All images: Tridha Choudhury/Instagram)